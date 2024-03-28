Police thank community as Wilson Street reopens, safety warning for Easter

Horsham police have thanked the community following an early morning incident.
Sections of Firebrace and Wilson streets were closed to the public, with traffic diverted for more than an hour.
Horsham Police's Senior Sergeant Brendan Broadbent thanks the community for allowing police to operate.
"Our focus was certainly on establishing an outer and inner cordon and provide some health support for this gentleman," Snr Sgt Broadbent said.
"We know a lot of shopkeepers wanted to open up and many people wanted to travel through the Horsham CBD.
"Our concern was certainly his safety but the safety of the public, police officers and other emergency services. We thank Ambulance Victoria and CFA staff for providing support for the for the incident."
Drugs and alcohol will be a focus for police this Easter as they mount a statewide operation on the roads.
Victoria Police launched Operation Nexus on March 27, which runs from Thursday to Easter Monday.
Victoria Police assistant commissioner Road Policing, Glenn Weir, said Operation Nexus would see police out in force across the state.
"That will include local highway patrol units, the State Highway Patrol, solo units and our drug and alcohol bus fleet," he said.
"It's also important to remember every police car is a booze bus and drivers can be breath tested at any time. We want everyone to survive this Easter and will be doing all we can to make sure that happens."
The effort will include marked and unmarked vehicles as well as the force's booze and drug bus fleet.
In addition to impairment, speed, fatigue, distraction and seatbelt compliance will be in the sights of police.
Statewide 67 lives have been lost this year compared with 76 last year. Deaths on rural roads represent more than half of this year's fatalities.
A total 13 lives have been lost over Easter in the past six years.
