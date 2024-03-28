The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Volleyball Horsham competitions heating up ahead of holidays break

By David Berry and Staff Reporters
March 28 2024 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Volleyball Horsham's summer season competitions are heating up as teams jostled for ladder positions with the school holiday break just around the corner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.