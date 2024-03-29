Fletcher's journey: bravery beyond measure

Each year, covering the Good Friday Appeal is an honour.
I've met many beautiful families, each showing unique strength as they face their battle head-on.
This year, I was trusted to share the Dandy family's story.
Nine-year-old Fletcher Dandy is well known to readers of the Wimmera Mail-Times; we first met him as a four-year-old when he was diagnosed with Febrile infection-Related Epilepsy Syndrome (FIRES).
Earlier this month, he received another diagnosis: leukaemia.
It is understood Fletcher is the first person in the world to have both FIRES and leukaemia.
"It is a record he certainly would pass on," dad Simon said.
So, if you are still looking for a reason to donate to the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal, have a read of Fletcher's story.
Visit https://www.goodfridayappeal.com.au/donate.
Stay safe this Easter.
- Ben Fraser, editor
