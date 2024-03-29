Warriors show off stout defence as young talent gets time to shine

The Warriors precisely showed why they will be contenders when the finals roll around.
Its stout defence was fully displayed in a 59-33 win over Ararat to open the 2024 WFNL season.
It was a tight start to the contest.
Ararat created opportunities in its attacking third and scored three of the first four goals.
As the quarter wore on, the Warriors controlled the pace of play.
Stawell opened up a 13-9 lead at quarter time.
Warriors co-coach Jemma Clarkson wanted her side to stay composed in the quarter-time huddle and focus on maintaining their voice on the court.
Ebony Summers stood out for Stawell early in the second quarter.
The goal shooter pulled down several rebounds as the lead was extended to 10 goals.
Stawell's pressure around the court forced multiple turnovers as the Rats had limited shots.
Ruby Peters and Ayva Mitchell had court time in the second, as Clarkson shifted to centre.
The margin was 13 goals at half time.
Ararat coach Sally Noble wanted her side to reset for the third term; being in front was key to her half time message.
The Rats turned up its pressure early in the term as they looked to eat into the deficit.
Laney McLoughlan partnered Jesse Bligh in a new-look combination at the other end of the court.
However, the Warriors were able to absorb the pressure, as the margin remained 18 at the last change.
Stawell pressure on defence remained until the final whistle, as they started their season with a 26-goal win.
Summers finished with 38 goals for Stawell and featured in the best with defender Lisa Considine.
McLoughlan impressed with 19 goals in the Rats' attacking circle, whilst Demi Bligh stood out in defence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.