The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Lacey, Mannix-Power win rain-delayed Stawell Gifts

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 1 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Highly fancied duo Jack Lacey and Chloe Mannix-Power have claimed the winners' cheques of $40,000 in the rain-delayed Stawell Gift finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.