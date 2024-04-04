The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Kalkee senior leaders excited to see young guns step up in 2024 season

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated April 4 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 2024, Kalkee's A grade netball coach, Paula Wiedermann said her side is hoping to build on previous strengths and remain a strong finals contender.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.