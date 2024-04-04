Kalkee senior leaders excited to see young guns step up in 2024 season

In 2024, Kalkee's A grade netball coach, Paula Wiedermann said her side is hoping to build on previous strengths and remain a strong finals contender.
Meanwhile, The Kee's senior football coaches Steve Schultz and Andy Deveraux are focussing getting their side fit and ready as they look to take the season week-by-week.
"We have had a great preseason," Wiedermann said.
"This year our focus is our junior development program and developing them through our senior grades."
Wiedermann is excited to see what Kalkee's junior development players bring to the court as they play through the senior ranks.
"These girls are eager to learn and I can't wait to see what the bring to the game," she said.
While work, travel and family keep some of Kalkee's 2023 players from returning to the red and blue in 2024, the majority of the side remains intact.
Young gun Jarrah Martin and Jenna Bywaters are set to be a strong force in the Kee's offensive end.
While things remain consistent in defence with Molly Lakin, Emily Polack and Clair McDonald.
Kalkee will see two recruits from South Australia, Lilly Johnson and Kirrily Jackson join them on court in 2024.
"Both are very versatile players that will be a great input into our mid court and attacking line up," Wiedermann said.
After a disastrous 2023 where Kalkee saw its ranks decimated through injury, and with a 'very young list' Schultz in not placing any undue expectations on his side this year.
"I know who we're playing in the first round, but I don't even know who we're playing in the second round," Schultz said.
"We'll have a look at the opposition when we get close, but its going to be a week-by-week thing.
"We just want to keep improving, I think as long as we do that, the results will speak for themselves."
Two young Kalkee players Schultz is tipping for a big season in 2024 are Isaiah Adams and Patrick Mills.
"They're another year older, and they've shown glimpses in games of being really good footballers," Schultz said.
"[With] a solid preseason under their belt and they'll probably get a fair bit of midfield time this year. ... that'll take another step in their development.
