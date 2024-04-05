Versatility, continuity the key to Roos' success says new coach Morrish

Despite admitting it will be a 'challenge', new Dimboola A Grade coach Ash Morrish is excited for the season ahead.
Morrish has stepped up from coaching the B Grade squad in 2023.
"I'm excited and nervous, but I think it will be a good challenge," Morrish said.
The Roos have kept a stable playing group, with only defender Holly Ross not returning.
Dimboola has also gained Maddison Marra and Bridget Dorrington from Jeparit Rainbow.
Because of the squad's continuity, they wasted no time getting back to work in the pre-season, with a goal of reaching the grand final in 2024.
"We've had really good numbers [in the pre-season], and heaps of girls have been working really hard and putting a lot of effort into fitness," she said.
"Everyone is really determined to go one better than last year."
This effort was displayed in the Roos' practice match against Harrow Balmoral on Saturday, March 23.
"It was awesome. We played really well against them, and we had quite a few different combinations," Morrish said.
"Everything worked really well. Everyone seems to be getting along both on and off the court, which is helping."
Morrish is also excited about the potential squad's versatility, which has been on display in the club's ongoing selections.
"We've got lots of versatile that can play in both defence and attack, but we're still working out who fits where and what combos we want to use," she said.
The basics will be the focus before a practice match with Great Western on Saturday, April 6.
"We're still working on our combos. I think just stripping it back and focusing on the basics [in the lead up to our first game]," Morrish said
After a bye in round one, Dimboola opens the regular season against local rivals Nhill on Saturday, April 27.
