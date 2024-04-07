Remembering Tom Burdett: Vale Tom Burdett Pace at Horsham Harness Racing

Harness racing returns to Horsham on Monday, April 8, with a nine-event card commencing at 12.23pm and winding up with the "lucky last" at 5.29pm.
Entry is free through West Side and full fields, form, gear changes and race analysis can be found at www.harness.org.au.
If you can't get trackside all the races will be streamed live and free on your device @ Trots Vision.
The sixth event on Monday is the Vale Tom Burdett Pace and harness industry participants and officiate will pause and pray tribute to the Club's voluntary barrier attendant of 33 years.
Burdett recently passed away after a lengthy illness and his friendly smile and willingness to help will be sorely missed.
Rob Auber from Harness Racing Victoria gave this analysis of the race:
Better Kiss Me (9) ran well when first up back from Tasmania and fought on tenaciously. Fitter here and expect a strong showing.
Harley Blue (5) honest mare that is never far away and looks suited here to be one of the main chances again.
Arklow (1) speedy type that can race handy on the speed. Can give a bold sight.
La Pierre (8) won at bolters odds last start and will get a soft trip here.
Place chance along with Joanies A Pealer (6) and Treacherous Saint (10).
Elsewhere in the state, there's plenty of local interest in Saturday night's $50,0000 Tasco Petroleum Mildura Pacing Cup Final
Horsham horseman Aaron Dunn's ultra-consistent 4yo gelding Little Louie (1) took out a heat of the Cup on Tuesday from the same pole draw after being crossed early.
Luckily Aaron was able to immediately work away from the pegs and take up the running but may not have the same opportunity when the sparks fly on Saturday night.
Kowalski Analysis (8) finished a gallant third to Little Louie and has drawn more favourably here.
Trainer David Lewis and driver Jackie Barker will be looking to add the Mildura trophy to that won at Ouyen two weeks ago.
Charlton trained 4yo entire Dangerous (4) was impressive in his heat victory and looks destined for even better things.
He has a few quirks however and it will take a heady drive from Abby Sanderson to collect the cash in what looks certain to be a pressure packed contest.
Outside the mentioned trio, Serg Blanco (11) and Earl Of Pembroke (7) are right in the mix on recent form but have drawn awkwardly and may need a little luck at a crucial stage of the race.
Ballarat district 5yo gelding Mercenary (7) looks a great chance of taking out the $20,000 Merbein Club Mildura Trotters Cup for the Kelvin Barker and James Herbertson team.
The pacing bred trotter took out the Ararat and Horsham Cups last month and although faced with a 30m handicap, given the small field should prove too smart for his rivals.
Keayang Xena (6) was the bridesmaid in the Ararat, Horsham and Charlton Cups and deserves to win one of these country features for trainer Paddy Lee and The Levarg Racing Group.
They're off @ Horsham (D) Monday April 8th, Charlton (D) Monday 10th, Mt. Gambier (T) Sunday 14th, Hamilton (D) Wednesday 17th, Swan Hill (N) Thursday 18th & Stawell (D) Anzac Day Thursday 25th.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.