Bibby's double-double lifts Miners women home against Geelong United

The Ballarat Miners women are on the board in season 2024, overcoming a Geelong United side and the most audacious shot seen at Selkirk Stadium to score a 10-point win and kick-start their season.
The Miners came from eight points down at the last change, which really should have been five, had it not been for a back of the court bomb by Geelong United's Shaneice Swain on the three-quarter-time buzzer.
That moment could have derailed the Miners, who until that point had looked every bit as good as their opponents.
The only gap in the team was the Miners couldn't consistently find a bucket, where Geelong seemingly couldn't miss.
But that all turned around in the last quarter as the Miners found their range in both offence and defence.
Australian Opal Chloe Bibby, on her Miners debut, announced herself to the home crowd as a genuine star, hitting some huge baskets in the final quarter, Abbey Wehrung found her range, shooting the lights out when it mattered while big Alex Bunton also added the polish when needed as the Miners found their groove.
As the Miners hit top form, Geelong United lost their grip as the home side ran away with a 27-9 last quarter, including 12 of the final 14 points in a huge last minute to score a confidence-boosting win.
The Miners women will still need a few matches to really find their groove, but it's clear this season the club, when it is able to get everyone on the court, will have the depth to compete with the best.
How Bibby fits her Olympic preparations into the Miners outfit will be a wait and see, but she adds that extra class, which was lacking in the opening defeat to Bendigo.
The Miners start at difficult four games in five away from home next Sunday when they travel to South Australia to take on Mount Gambier.
Ballarat Miners 95 (C Bibby 22, A Bunton 20, A Wehrung 17) def Geelong United 85 (S Swain 26, L Petree 21, K Tehau King 18)
