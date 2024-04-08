The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Volleyball Horsham nears return to action after school holiday break

By David Berry
Updated April 8 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the school holidays all but over, Volleyball Horsham's summer season resumes on Monday, April 15, with a clear run for the remainder of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.