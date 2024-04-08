Volleyball Horsham nears return to action after school holiday break

With the school holidays all but over, Volleyball Horsham's summer season resumes on Monday, April 15, with a clear run for the remainder of the season.
The Juniors will fire up first on Monday night, with Von Steiger Kids and HTLC Tigers in Junior B set for a close game.
Drew and Jack Armstrong are playing well for the Von Steiger Kids, while Penny Eagle and Cassara Rowan are showing good form for the Lutheran team.
Mia and Lacy Perry will be keen to keep their Phantoms in touch with the top spot on the ladder when they square off against an improving Stars team.
Emily Johns and Brynn Couch are both showing good skills for the Stars team.
In the Junior A competition, the game of the night features first up when the two HTLC teams go toe to toe.
The Tigers are sitting pretty on top of the table, with Jack Kelly and Fletcher Hawken in good touch before the break.
But they will need to be as the Thorns team, with Hannah Gabbe and Bonnie Grieger leading the way will be a tough match-up.
In the A Reserve competition the final game of the night sees the top of the table clash between Rangers and Heidelberg.
Rangers are undefeated so far and have Ronan Garth-Lindsay and Ishan Thoy playing good consistent volleyball, but they will face off against a Heidelberg team who is improving as each game goes by.
Heidelberg will welcome back key big man David Johns and the experienced Delaney Bray into a team that is playing good volleyball.
With all teams at least having registered a win on the season to date, all games in this grade are closely fought and highly entertaining.
In C grade, another top-of-the-table clash sees KFC Black take on stablemate KFC White.
Nathan Bennet is in good touch for the Black team, while Josh Russell is ever consistent for the White team.
Black's fortunes rest on the availability of Leah Eilola, who is in great touch.
Murtoa Railway will be out to break their duck when they do battle with the entertaining Von Steiger Filos.
In the final game, the Glam Slammers will also be looking to get onto the winner's list when they battle KFC Red.
Volleyball Horsham is gearing up for another Country Championships campaign.
Members are reminded that selection trials will be held at St Brigid's College stadium between 7.30-9.00 pm for the next two Tuesday nights.
The Association is looking to be represented across all three divisions of men and women, with this year's championships to be held in the Latrobe Valley.
The Ararat competition is progressing nicely, with eight teams competing each Thursday night at the Ararat Fitness Centre.
In the Blue Group, the Bula Brothers are showing good form, being well-led by Asaeli and newcomer Moses, while the Falcons are hot on their heels.
In the Red Group, the Pink Panthers are taking all before them, with Lenda and Frannie leading the way.
There is still room for individuals to participate, so just pop into the Fitness Centre at 6.30 pm on Thursday nights for a game.
An Anzac Day Lightning Spike Challenge between the Volleyball Horsham A grade teams and the Ararat Red Group teams is being planned, which will be a good way for both competitions to test each other and build on an already strong connection, making it stronger.
Phantoms premier one teams will open their Victorian Volleyball League season on Saturday at the State Volleyball Centre.
The Premier One men will battle Maroondah Cobras at 12.30 pm, while the Premier One women will look to get off to a dream start when they face VIP Irizar at 2.30 pm.
The Premier One men have been buoyed by the availability of former Volleyroo Paul Sanderson, who has overcome an arm injury, as well as the return of promising young star Scott Johnson, who has transferred back to the club from Monash.
The team will also welcome back Nick Adamson, who has transferred from Renegades and Adrian Fox from Mildura.
Zac Santamaria will assume the number one setting duties as he returns to the top competition.
Tamikah Dockrill will captain the Premier One women's team, and if their impressive pre-season form is any indication, they should make short work of VIP Irizar.
Paige Hemley's premier two women's team will be looking to bounce back from two five-set defeats last week when they take on Eastside Hawks, while Jack Snowden's State League two men will do likewise when they play a doubleheader against Mazenod.
