Anticipation sky high as Nhill Airshow attract thousands | Ticket giveaway

Thousands are expected to converge on the Wimmera this weekend with another tourism drawcard to provide a financial boost to the region.
With the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship still echoing through Horsham, the Nhill Airshow is set to lure similar numbers to the historic aerodrome on Saturday, April 13.
Nhill Airshow convenor Rob Lynch said anticipation is high.
"Everything is looking great, he said. "From ticket enquiries to exhibitor conversations, we're primed for a massive day."
Mr Lynch said Internationally renowned aviator Paul Bennet and his team would headline this year's airshow; however, he noted there would be something for everyone.
"Paul Bennet and his team are a highlight every year; their death-defying stunts are worth the price of admission," he said.
"We also have the DC3, Tigermoth and helicopter joy flights.
"The RAAF air balloon is also doing flights, which is an impressive sight as you walk through the main gates.
"There's also the crafters fair, where artisans and crafters will demonstrate their skills. It's an exciting day."
Away from the action, former Nhill local and current 'Good Chef, Bad Chef' star Tim Bone will satisfy the crowd with his line up of toasties.
Mr Bone's famous toasties feature some of the best local produce and ingredients, including a special
Airshow toastie sponsored by Nhill's own Luv-A-Duck.
While the thrills of the show are bound to entertain, there is a more serious side to the event.
The Nhill Airshow is the main fundraiser of the Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre; the centre is a tribute to more than 10,000 young men and women who trained at the Nhill RAAF Base during World War II.
"We're hoping to build a new foyer for the centre, which would allow us to have an more suitable space to sell merchandise and house our displays," Mr Lynch said.
"It would also free up space to have another airplane on display."
Tickets are available online via www.nhillaviationheritagecentre.com.au/nhill-airshow.
The Wimmera Mail-Times is giving away four family passes to the Nhill Airshow on Saturday, April 13, 2024.
All you need to do is visit our competition link HERE and fill in the details by 11:59pm Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Winners will be drawn at 9am on Wednesday, April 10.
