Thrilling action at Blue Ribbon Raceway's wingless sprint classic

The action at Horsham's Blue Ribbon Raceway proved second to none as the venue played host to The Carman's Towing Blue Ribbon Wingless Sprint Classic.
With over of 30 competitors nominated and teams travelling from as far as the Northern Territory and South Australia to take a stacked field of Victorian's which included defending Classic Champion and local racer Steven Hartley who was pencilled in as one of the favourites.
With two rounds of qualifying heats Cameron O'Brien, Hateley claimed a win each while Todd Moule and Michael Conlan went undefeated with two a piece to lockout the front row of the top 20 qualifiers for the 30-lap feature event.
At the drop of the green Moule asserted his dominance as Conlan quickly fell back to fifth while local racer Chris Ansell advanced from sixth to second and closed in on the run away early leader.
By the halfway point, Ansell had successfully made his way to the lead before retiring to the infield.
South Australian, Bradley Vaughan then took the lead after a short but intense dogfight with Moule, where the two second generation racers duelled for the front which changed hands several times before Vaughan got the upper hand on the twenty-second revolution and went on to claim what would become the 2022 Super 3 champion and current Super 2 competitor driving for the Tickford Racing his maiden Speedway feature race win.
Leading Moule, O'Brien and Conlan for the podium finishers.
Outgoing champion Hatley was next followed by Tyler Bish, Shaun Farnsworth, B Main winner Will Green and female racer Esther Thomson finished on the lead lap.
One lap down were Jayden Lock, Raymond Walliss and Robert Whiteside.
A further lap in the rears were Logan Davis, Leigh Estlick and James Schnieder the final finisher.
Joining Ansell on the retiree list were Jade Moule, Bradley McKay, Carly Walsh and Kelvin Johnson.
Sharing the top billing on the marque was the sixth and final round of the WK Posi Track & Excavator Hire, Southern Street Stock Series.
The 26 competitors raced six qualifying heats and a last chance B Main. Morris Ahearn went undefeated to claim both of his heats while singles each went to Jayden Blomeley, Tim Hutchinson, Jensen Wilson and Dean Jenkins while Zack Yeoman advanced to the final after winning the B Main final to lock the top 20 qualifiers into the 30-lap final with a scheduled break at the halfway point to reset the field and race in the opposite direction.
Ahearn led Blomeley, Wilson, Jenkins and Hutchinson.
Blomeley snaring the lead on the thirteenth lap and would also lead them away after the halfway reset to turn the field in the opposite direction and deep into the journey before Ahearn forced his way back into contention after dropping back to third and snatch the lead the final four laps, taking his Holden commodore to Victory Lane, joining the podium celebrations were Blomeley, Jayden Edwards and Thomas Garner.
Hutchinson was next followed by the front wheeled drive Mitsubishi Magna of Drew Flatman, Patrick Hall, Jensen Wilson, Mark Merrett, Hayden Glare, Bryan Brown and Yeoman for the top dozen.
Josh Davey was the last of the competitors to complete the full 30-laps while Matt LePoidevin and Corey Crafter were the final finishers, three laps in the rears.
Failing to finisher were Jack Littlehales, Dean Jenkins, Denis Knowles, Wade Fell and Cameron Merrett.
Supporting the event were the ever popular crowd favourite V8 Trucks and Production Sedans.
Luke James had a solid night in the V8 Trucks to claim the opening heat race and the 8-lap final from Pole sitter Nathan Bird and opening heat winner Fletcher Mills.
Jaryd Carman and Wes Bell completing the finishers.
Dehne Sparrow proved too strong in the Production Sedan final taking a flag to flag victory in the 12-lap final and victories in two the three heat races.
Marcus Hams was next chased to the line by Dean Hughes, Shane Hammond and Zac Swanson for the top five.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.