A step towards equity, Grampians Health unveils Reconciliation Action Plan

Grampians Health has launched its inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan, formalising a framework for providing just, equitable and culturally safe healthcare for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Acting chief executive Ben Kelly said the Reconciliation Action Plan is key to Grampians Health's vision of being a trusted, progressive, and innovative leader of regional and rural healthcare.
"Reconciliation is a shared responsibility for all Australians, and our Reconciliation Action Plan showcases our commitment to going beyond symbolic gestures," Mr Kelly said.
"This plan defines the steps we're going to take as an organisation to deliver meaningful and substantial change for First Nations care recipients, families and staff.
"As a public health service provider, we are committed to improving health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and key to this is providing comprehensive healthcare that meets individual needs closer to home and Country."
Central to the Reconciliation Action Plan is the strengthening of relationships with First Nations communities, to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices are heard and embedded in Grampians Health's strategic goals and objectives.
Grampians Health chief of strategy and regions Dr Rob Grenfell said the Reconciliation Action Plan was an integral step towards reconciliation for Grampians Health.
"Our vision is for Grampians Health to be a place where First Nations peoples know they are valued as individuals, and that their rich and diverse heritage, culture, and spirituality is respected and celebrated," Dr Grenfell said.
"The Reconciliation Action Plan is built on improving relationships, respecting the importance of cultural identity, and providing opportunities for First Nations Peoples, organisations and communities.
"We endeavour to serve our communities on a deeper level, and creating opportunities for First Nations people and business operators to engage with Grampians Health will help achieve this by enabling economic growth and prosperity for First Nations people."
Developed by the Grampians Health Aboriginal Health Liaison Office (AHLO) in consultation with Reconciliation Australia, the Reconciliation Action Plan builds on the AHLO team's continual work across the organisation.
The Reconciliation Action Plan can be found on the Grampians Health website.
