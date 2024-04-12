HDFNL round one teams: New players pull on new colours for the first time

With the first round of the Horsham District Football and Netball League kicking off on Saturday, April 13, all eyes are on football parks around the region to see each team's new players running out in their new colours.
For Edenhope Apsley, Brock Summerhayes headlines the debutants.
Summerhayes joins the club from the Adelaide Football League division one club Brighton Bombers' reserve side.
He also played one game for Glenelg in the 2023 under 18 SANFL.
Heath Keatly will be another young prospect pulling on the Saints strip for the first time this weekend as well as the experienced players Shaun King and Tim Churchin.
Defending premiers Harrow Balmoral are showing faith in the club's strong roster with all but one player on its round one list having been a Southern Roo in 2023.
Noradjuha Quantong boasts three names from 2023 WFNL sheets including Harley Pope, Connor O'Beirne and Brayden Carra.
Ben Deutscher from Coleraine and Jack McRae from Great Western will also both be in Bomber's colours for round one.
Kaniva Leeor United will run out with three fresh Cougars faces in Ethan Freemantle, Jack Stimson and Nathan Barr.
Cody Frizon, Tyler Harris and Taylor Wiese will be new to Natimuk United in round one.
The Baggies' fans will see the club debut of Criss Freeman, having recruited him from the Benidgo Football Netball League.
Ex-Stawell Warrior Paul Summers will also been seen in the teal, black and white for the first time having made the cross-town move.
Robbie Miller will play for Laharum for the first time since 2018.
VAFA players Patrickn Laffy and Daniel Easson will also be running out in Demon's colours for the first time in round one.
Taylors Lake will see the club debuts of Mitchell Crough and James Stevens, who both join the Lakers from the Warrack Eagles,
And, WFNL export Matthew Rosier and recruit from the Riverland Football League Adam Westley will be playing their first matches for the Tigers.
Line up: Tim Churchin, Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatley, Bernard Kealy, Christopher La Rocca, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Charlie Campbell, Shaun King, Allan McIntyre, Jordan Baxter, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Lachie Marks, Anthony Moneva, Ben Kilby
Line up: Matt Jones, William Plush, Michael Close, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hilderbrand, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Rhys Daffey, Jacob Hill, Brait Headon, George Austin, Stuart McFarlane, Anthony Close, Alex Rees, Maddox Blake, Lachlan Stevenson, Cody Deutscher, Tom Hair, Mitchell Grant
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Josh Milbourne, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Doug Grinning, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Patrick Mills, Charlie Millar, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Noah Foscarini, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Ryan Holborn
Line up: Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Jack Stimson, Billy King, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Kane Hawker, Jock Maddern, Patrick Munn, Fraser Bothe, Nathan Barr, Matthew Hicks, Daniel White, Luke Bennett, Corey Natt
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Astrin Morrison, Connor Walsh, Riley Lenehan, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Gerard Matthews, Heath MacInnes, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Patrick Laffy, Brett Ervin, Riley Cross, Jarrod Kemp, Ambrose Launder, John Doyle, Shannon Argall, Daniel Down
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Callum Cameron, Kaiden Sudholz, Cody Maybery, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Tyler Harris, Coby Mines, Lachlan Hutchinson, Lochie Ricketts, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood, Taylor Wiese
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Bedford, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Connor O'Beirne, Damian Cameron, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Ben Deutscher, Jack McRae, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg
Line up: Corey Quick, Liam Jokobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Adam Westley, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Noah Jacobson, Jayden McPhee, Thomas Baker, Charlie Gardner, Braydon Whitney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas, Jordan Barnett
Line up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Ethan Blake, Chris Freeman, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Jack Cann, Paul Summers, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Ryan Folkes, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Paul Enriquez, Zac Armer, Seth Blake, Brodie Kindred
Line up: Justin Beugelaar, Hunter Campey, Thomas Clugston, Mitchell Crough, Marc Davey, Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gerbert, Ryan Gerbert, Connor Healy, Max Kamstra, Tristan Reyes, James Stevens, Koby Westerland, Matthew White
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.