Researchers Seeking ways to reduce risk of breathing problems for newborns

Grampians Health has joined an international trial conducted by teams at Auckland University, the Liggins Institute and the University of Melbourne researching ways to reduce the risk of breathing problems for newborn babies.
The trial asks the question; 'Can we safely reduce the risk of breathing problems for newborn babies by giving corticosteroid injections to their mother before a planned caesarean section?'
This is the first clinical trial for Grampians Health's obstetrics and Gynaecology research team.
The team includes Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dr Natasha Frawley and registered midwife and Clinical Trials Coordinator Taegen Burnside.
"Starting this team in partnership with the clinical trials unit means we get experienced research staff working alongside clinical midwives and obstetricians," said Dr Frawley.
"This ultimately helps us have regional outcomes being studied in important international trials, so we can improve outcomes for mothers and babies in Ballarat and across the Grampians region."
Across Australia and New Zealand, over 50,000 babies are born by planned caesarean section each year, and these rates are rising.
"We know that planned caesareans can be risky for babies," said Ms Burnside.
"Some may need to be admitted to a neonatal unit for breathing support, which means mothers are separated from their baby after birth, which is not ideal for mother or baby."
Regardless of how a woman gives birth, there can be risks for both mothers and babies.
One disadvantage of planned caesarean is that babies born before labour has started are more likely to experience short term breathing problems in comparison to babies born by caesarean section after labour has started or by vaginal delivery.
"This trial is specifically looking at women who are birthing by caesarean section without labour, between 35 and 39+6 weeks gestation - which is late preterm and term babies," said Ms Burnside.
We want to be able to do everything we can to support both mother and child and give them the best outcomes before, during and after birth."
Corticosteroids speed up foetal lung development by enhancing cell maturation.
By giving pre-term and term babies who don't experience labour corticosteroids in the lead up to their birth, it is hoped that it will reduce the need to admit these babies for breathing support.
"The particular drug we are using in this trial is routinely given to women at risk of preterm birth - prior to 35 weeks gestation - and it has been proven to significantly reduce respiratory morbidities in preterm babies," said Dr Frawley.
This trial builds on that knowledge and we're hoping it will significantly improve the wellbeing of many more babies after birth."
