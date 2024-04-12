The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Stawell to host HDFNL decider at North Park, finals venues announced

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated April 12 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:17pm
The Horsham District Football and Netball League released the venues set to host finals in 2024 with Stawell's North Park the destination for this year's grand final.

