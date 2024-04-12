Stawell to host HDFNL decider at North Park, finals venues announced

The Horsham District Football and Netball League released the venues set to host finals in 2024 with Stawell's North Park the destination for this year's grand final.
In 2023, North Park was the stage of the semi-finals where each divisions top two teams faced off for a ticket to the grand final.
Natimuk United will host the 2024 preliminary finals at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
Rupanyup Recreation Reserve and Edenhope Recreation Reserve will host the two semi-finals.
And, Pimpinio Recreation Reserve and Harrow Recreation Reserve will host elimination finals.
The HDFNL regular season kicks off on Saturday, April 13.
In the opening round Laharum takes on Pimpinio, Kalkee hosts the Swifts, Natimuk United takes on Kaniva Leeor United, Noradjuha Quantong takes on Harrow Balmoral and Edenhope Apsley travels to Taylors Lake.
The regular season finishes on Saturday, August 17, with finals kicking off one weekend later on Saturday, August 24.
The grand final will be played on Saturday, September 14.
