Southern Roos win despite Bombers formidable fight | HDFNL round one

Going off the form of 2023, Harrow Balmoral started its 2024 season facing off against a team set to be one of its nearest rivals, Noradjuha Quantong, in round one of the Horsham District Football and Netball League.
The Southern Roos were the first to score and controlled the momentum through most of the term.
In the 15th minute, Harrow Balmoral's Jai Thompson launched one for just outside 50 to give the Southern Roos a 13 point lead at the first break.
Talking to his team at quarter time, Bombers coach Damian Cameron said he believed the first term was '50/50', despite the deficit.
"We're not where we wanted to be but we were slowly getting there," Cameron told his team.
An early offensive push earned the Bombers a goal and with the momentum at its backs, The side struck another.
A goal as the half time siren sounded saw Noradjuha Quantong steal the lead at the break by two points.
But, a couple of early third quarter goals pushed Harrow Balmoral back in front.
A similar start to the fourth quarter put the Bombers on the back foot again with much to do as tempers flared through a fierce final term.
Late in the quarter teams traded goals, Noradjuha Quantong would peg Harrow Balmoral back, only for Harrow Balmoral to pull back their lead minutes later.
At the final siren, Harrow Balmoral had the lead, 12.7(79) - 8.7(55).
Elsewhere, the Swifts new cross-town recruit Paul Summers put on a show for the Baggies faithful, kicking 11 goals in the side's opening round victory over Kalkee.
The Swifts claimed the biggest win of the round against the Kees 22.13 (145) - 12.5 (77).
The Baggies kicked six goals in both of the opening two quarters, and seven in the third.
Summers was names in the Swifts best alongside Angus Murray, Chris Freeman, Brodie Kindred, Ryan Folkes and Noah Stirling.
After a rough season 2023, Taylors Lake would be relieved to start the 2024 year off with a winning record.
The Lakers are 1-0 after defeating the Edenhope Apsley Saints 13.11(89) - 10.11(71) at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve.
The second quarter was particularly strong for Taylors Lake, the side kicked five goals to the Saints' one.
Taylors Lake's Justin Beugelaar played a key role, kicking four goals for his side and being named amongst its best
Natimuk United made the road trip out to Kaniva worthwhile by earning the win 13.9(87) - 8.11(59).
The Cougars started fast, kicking three goals in the opening quarter to lead at the first break.
The Rams pegged them back in the second term slowly built a lead through the second half.
Cody Frizon kicked five for Natimuk United, while Cody Maybery kicked four.
Scores remained close as Laharum took on Pimpinio, both sides kicked three goals in the first quarter and two in the second.
Laharum led at the final break but Pimpinio surged to the win late, 9.11(65) - 8.9(57) in the game.
