Laharum kicks off season right, KLU return with victory | HDFNL round one

Opening their 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball season, the Laharum Demons travelled to Pimpinio Recreation Reserve to take on the Tigers.
Laharum were dominant through the opening phases of the match.
An early goal for Pimpinio showed signs of a fight but Laharum took control and strode away.
Liv Story-Jones controlled the centre court, with the ball rarely making into Pimpinio's forward third until late in the opening quarter.
And, Caitlin Story-Jones and Maddie Iredell proved too strong under the ring.
Late in the term, Pimpinio began finding paths through to the net, and Lana Ellis took control inside the ring but Laharum led by 14 at the first break.
Pimpinio kept finding scoring opportunities in the second quarter, adding 11 goals, but the side was still outpaced by a warmed up the Demons outfit.
For much of the third quarter, Laharum had control.
The midcourt was hard to beat and when the Demons got close to the ring, the side was ruthless, playing with a sixth sense of knowing where their teammate would be for each pass.
Ada Biney was brought into the court for Lana Ellis a few times through the match and provided the Tigers with some extra energy as an offensive target, and she added several points late.
But, at the final break Pimpinio still trailed by 26 goals and Laharum held control through the final quarter to win 71-33.
It was a successful return for the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars who beat the Natimuk United Rams, 56-21, at Kaniva Recreation Reserve to open the club's 2024 HDFNL.
A 10-goal win see's Edenhope Apsley's winning streak continue into the 2024 HDFNL season as the side nears two years since its last loss.
The Saints beat Taylors Lake 53-43 at Dock Lake Recreation Reserve to start it campaign for a premiership three-peat on track.
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers' A grade netballers were also victorious in the opening round of the 2024 HDFNL.
The side hosted the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos at Quantong Recreation Reserve and left with the win, 58-33.
Kalkee also started its season off with a win.
The Kees hosted the Baggies at Kalkee Recreation Reserve and held the side to 29 goals, securing a 26 goal victory.
