The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Crowd in awe of the magic in the Nhill skies at the weekend spectacular

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated April 16 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nhill Airshow at the Aviation Heritage Centre drew a record crowd on Saturday, April 13. They came to watch impressive aerobatic displays fill the skies, inspect vintage aircraft and warbird maneuvers, and view the fantastic vintage car show and shine, including the DeLorean from the movie Back to the Future starring Michael J Fox.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.