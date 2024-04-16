Crowd in awe of the magic in the Nhill skies at the weekend spectacular

The Nhill Airshow at the Aviation Heritage Centre drew a record crowd on Saturday, April 13. They came to watch impressive aerobatic displays fill the skies, inspect vintage aircraft and warbird maneuvers, and view the fantastic vintage car show and shine, including the DeLorean from the movie Back to the Future starring Michael J Fox.
The crowd was in awe as National Aerobatic Champion Paul Bennett and his Sky Aces team showcased their mastery of the sky, beginning with the Australian Flag unfurling above the spectators.
As great as our photos are, you had to be there, hear the roar, smell the fumes, and experience the spectator atmosphere to appreciate the performers' talent and the thrilling event truly..
When Pilot Paul Bennett danced across the sky at great heights in a display that seemed to defy gravity, hung suspended in the air for what seemed like an eternity, and then descended with breathtaking speed, completing his maneuver in a large arc before a fly-past, spectators were left gasping.
"That was better than the Beatles," said Georg Tschapan from Mundulla in South Australia after witnessing Paul Bennett's maneuvers, many of which have never been reproduced by any pilot.
The event also attracted people who fly as a hobby, such as Glider Pilot Gary Williams from Mundulla.
"I like the challenge of only having the natural elements up there to work with in the glider," he said.
However, having experience in the air, he was impressed with the talent and understood the forces of gravity the pilots experienced during their aerobatic displays.
The program included the DC 3 taking to the sky with a joy flight showcasing women in aviation and the Tiger Moths flying in formation. The sky show continued with Winjeels and CT4s, Beechcraft, Trojan, and the Sea Fury, ending with the Sky Aces dual performance.
Before the gates opened, adventure flights in the Grumman Aventure, the de Havilland Tiger Moths, and other aircraft were booked out for spectator flights.
Musical performances of wartime favourites by the Pacific Bells, and historical displays or items and artifacts kept people interested on the ground.
Food vans were busy all day, with many still serving travellers as the day ended.
Face Painting, hot-air balloon rides, helicopter flights, and a crafters' market provided something for everyone at the event.
The aircraft were available for the public to inspect up close between the demonstrations.
Author Tom Roberts was on hand to sign his biographical index of Australian Airmen detained in wartime.
He said, "This extensive historical account was a labour of love," to ensure the brave were always remembered.
People of all ages and interests travelled to the event from across the Wimmera and further afield to see the spectacular aerial displays at the Nhill Air Show, and none were disappointed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.