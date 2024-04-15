Clash of titans: Phantoms, Tsunami headline Volleyball Horsham competition

Volleyball Horsham's A grade competition resumes tonight with two mouthwatering clashes to restart the season.
Kicking off will be the battle between Shaun Bray's Phantoms and Laelah Robertson's Tsunami with fourth spot on the ladder the reward for the winner.
Availability will be the key to the result of this game throwing up a whole lot of ifs and maybes.
If Noah Werry and Oscar Jackman are fit enough to play for Phantoms, then these two will go a long way to determining the outcome of this game.
If key attacker Alex Baker is back after missing the last round for Tsunami and if Robertson resumes her libero duties Tsunami will be right in this contest.
If the Phantoms versus Tsunami game is mouthwatering then the following game between top of the table Rangers and Hellenic Nuggets will be a ball tearer.
Rangers two big guns in Tyler Puls and Jack Hannan are giving setter Sammy Peachey an armchair ride, and the youngster is enjoying his good setting work.
Whereas Hellenic Nuggets have great variety in their attack with captain Dimitrios Vettos ever dangerous, opposite Tori Chapple clever and middle attacker Clay Heard imposing.
If Heard can own the top of the net and keep Hannan or Puls quiet, Nuggets will go close to causing an upset.
A great game ensues.
In the women's competition all eyes will be on court one and two at the same time at six o'clock, as two very entertaining games will be played with Ball Busters and Phantoms and Lakers and Heidelberg squaring off against each other.
Kymberley Murray and Larree Smith are in good touch for the Ball Busters and they are going to have to be as Phantoms have Greta Van and Chloe Mackley also playing well.
Lakers are eyeing off top spot on the ladder and would love nothing more than to take that coveted position away from Ball Busters, but they will have to be at their absolute best if they are going to defeat Heidelberg, who have Molly Carter and Allie Marchesini capable of hitting plenty of winners.
Ladybugs and Tsunami should win their games and keep in touch with the top four.
In B grade another top of the table clash sees Luke Johns' HTLC Tigers take on Mark Radford's improving Phantoms Blue team.
Jac Ivess and Tim O'Donnell will need to keep the pressure on the HTLC team so Tayte Wardle and Charles Hassall don't get the perfect sets that allows them to hit big each set.
Maccas Malakas should keep in touch with the double chance when they do battle with the young Stars team.
Volleyball Horsham members and the wider community are encouraged to get behind our Lightning Spike for Fletcher fundraising day on Sunday, June 2.
The day is being held to raise funds for the Dandy Family as they support Fletcher in his fight against illness.
The plan is to have a Lightning Spike carnival, with senior and junior teams invited to enter with the proceeds from the entry fees going towards the fundraiser.
There will also be a canteen in operation throughout the day and a barbecue lunch while a giant raffle is being organized on the day.
"The Association ran a similar day last year with significant funds raised in support of a family that lost their home in a fire, and we are looking to do likewise again for Fletcher and his family," Volleyball Horsham's Kara Johnson said.
After a shock loss against Maroondah Cobras last week, Phantoms Premier men will be out to get onto the winner's list win they take on Dandenong and Heidelberg on Saturday at the Red Energy Arena in Bendigo.
Team captain Cam Robinson says this will be the team's first home game for the season and they will be out to make a statement following last week's result.
"We didn't play all that well against Cobras but in saying that we lost the first two sets 26-28 and 28-30, and won the third comfortably, so we're not that far away," he said.
"We won't underestimate Dandenong as they are a hard team to play against, while Heidelberg are the current champions, and we know we are going to have to play a lot better if we are to have any chance against them."
Phantoms Premier women continued their great start to the season when they made short work of VIP Irizar and they will renew acquaintances with Yarra, who beat them in the semi finals at Warrnambool.
Captain Tamikah Dockrill is keen to get revenge against their metro counterparts.
"The team is coming together nicely and we will be strengthened by the return of key middle Shatha this week, so we will go in confident of doing well," she said.
All other Phantoms' teams will be playing this week in Bendigo as well.
