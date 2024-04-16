Shifting the dial: male leaders to tackle regional gendered violence

THE region's peak advocacy body is tapping into its network to better educate men in confronting gendered violence in the community.
Following a horrific two months in western Victoria, in which it is alleged women have died at the hands of men, Women's Health Grampians has launched the Men's Initiative, a program to challenge harmful masculine stereotypes and culture.
Women's Health Grampians masculinity and gender equity adviser Luke Baker will lead Men's Initiative.
Mr Baker is the first male to be employed by a state women's health service. He said men who were surrounded by disrespect were more likely to give themselves permission to be violent.
"Science tells us there are men who only listen to other men," Mr Baker said.
"Men play a vital role in enhancing safe communities and they can have a unique and powerful role in safe and healthy communities."
The Grampians region - which takes in the Central Highlands, Pyrenees and Wimmera - has far higher rates of gendered violence that the state average and in some communities these rates are double the average.
Mr Baker said too often gendered violence was viewed as a women's problem but given men were overwhelmingly involved in inflicting violence, this was a men's problem too.
He made clear this was a national problem, and while death was the worst outcome and drew the most attention, there was a lot more gendered violence that went unseen and unacknowledged in societies.
This included sexist comments, degradation and a lack of respect towards women.
Mr Baker said research consistently showed what men could do, was call out this behaviour and better understand and identify outdated, rigid gender ideas of masculinity.
"Gendered violence is a problem of power dynamics...What can men do?" he said.
"Men can talk to each other about disrespect they see in the community and think about how to address this disrespect."
Women's Health Grampians have made clear Men's Initiative was not about reprimanding men, but helping to empower them in whatever space they might encounter disrespect for women.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
