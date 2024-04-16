Police invite input from the public on issues facing their community

Victoria Police have invited local services and community members to talk with police about issues that are important to them at Neighborhood Policing Forums held in the Wimmera in April.
The Horsham Policing Forum is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, from 9.30am to 12.30pm at the Harvest Church, 17 Florence Street, Horsham.
The forum will explore topics including the current crime trends and crime prevention, issues facing and impacting young people, family violence, road policing, and drugs and alcohol-related crime.
If you have a question for police, you can submit it before the forum.
Refreshments will be offered, and any dietary requirements can be made before the event when you register,
People are required to register through Eventbrite,
The event is free to attend.
