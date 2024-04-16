Speedway spectacular: high-octane action returns to Blue Ribbon Raceway

The Blue Ribbon Raceway in Horsham is gearing up for an action-packed night of Speedway racing on Saturday, April 20.
Six categories of racing will thrill spectators, with the Victorian Super Sedan Association headlining the event.
Danny Smith will defend the home ground honours in addition to a further half dozen of the best Victorian's will up against it as a duo of South Aussies cross the border, led by newly crowned West Australian champion Dave Gartner.
Carrying the momentum forward after last fortnight's top shelf racing, a strong field of 15 nominated Wingless Sprints will be back to do it all over again as they continue their war to settle the score on the Horsham clayway.
Keeping in trend with the open wheeled racing section the Compact Speedcars, featuring New South Wales Champion Justin Paull and a field of seven Limited Sportsman will be ready for action, including the reigning Victorian Champion Tom Baker.
The Junior Sedans will showcase with the largest field on the night with a total of 24 young guns that will be divided into the Top Stars and New Stars for the lesser experienced drivers.
Rounding off the entertainment will be the big rigs of the clay as a field of five V8 Trucks continue their rage in the cage.
So be sure to bring your family and friends for what promises to be a great a night of Speedway action and we look forward to seeing you there.
Spectator gates open 3.30pm and the racing action will kick off at 4.30pm.
For further details be sure to check the official Blue Ribbon Raceway Facebook page or website: www.blueribbonraceway.com.au.
