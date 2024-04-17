HDFNL announce junior representative netball squads for 2024 carnivals

The Horsham and District Football and Netball League have announced its junior representative netball teams for 2024.
A 13 and under, 15s and a 17s team will represent the league in the first carnival in Ballarat on Sunday, April 28.
The selected squads are:
Becky Webb - Rupanyup
Eden Dunn - Laharum
Ella Schultz - Kalkee
Gretel Blake - Natimuk United
Jenna Lockhart - Noradjuha Quantong
Jorja Vivian - Kaniva Leeor United
Maggie Beddison - Kalkee
Pippa Vivian - Kaniva Leeor United
Sienna Finnigan - Rupanyup
Tayla Street - Kalkee
Emergencies
Brooke Crouch - Kaniva Leeor United
Makaylah Rabone - Natimuk United
Matilda Smith - Noradjuha Quantong
Coach - Brooklyn Fraser
Adele Joseph - Pimpinio
Emma Gellatly - Rupanyup
Emma Streeter - Kalkee
Emma Uebergang - Natimuk United
Hannah Heard - Laharum
Ilze Van Zyl - Rupanyup
Jasmine McIntyre - Edenhope Apsley
Phoebe Downer - Rupanyup
Ruby Gordon - Kaniva Leeor United
Scarlett Abbott - Kalkee
Emergency - Ruby Williams - Pimpinio
Coach - Sonia Webb
Abbey Williams - Kalkee
Ada Binney - Pimpinio
Aleece Beddison - Kalkee
Ava Fitzgerald - Pimpinio
Cadi Streeter - Kalkee
Georgia Schultz - Kalkee
Izabella McIntyre - Noradjuha Quantong
Jaylen Benbow - Kalkee
Tara McIntyre - Harrow Balmoral
Emergencies
Jaya Meadows - Natimuk United
Mia Rees - Harrow Balmoral
Coach - Sharon Fedke
