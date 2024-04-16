WFNL's best selected in rep netball teams to take on interleague carnivals

The Wimmera Football and Netball League have announced its junior representative netball teams for 2024.
A 13 and under, two 15s and a 17s team will represent the league in the first carnival in Ballarat on Sunday, April 28.
The selected squads are:
Giselle Clugston - Dimboola
Ivy Hofmaier - Horsham Saints
Jemma Hoffman - Horsham Demons
Luella Burke- Horsham Demons
Malaya Willmore - Horsham Demons
Neeve Robertson - Horsham Saints
Pippa Kelm - Horsham Saints
Rani Potter - Horsham Demons
Ruby Bethune - Horsham Saints
Zahli Mellor - Stawell
Training partner - Stella Fratin - Ararat
Coach - Amber Mitchell
Ayva Mitchell - Stawell
Bridie Price - Ararat
Hailey Tippet - Horsham Saints
Lani King - Horsham Saints
Lena Marshmann - Horsham Saints
Lyla Barry - Dimboola
Nellie Driller - Horsham Demons
Oliver Taylor - Horsham Saints
Sienna Manserra - Horsham Demons
Zarli Knight - Horsham Demons
Amelia Martin - Stawell
Isabella Huf - Southern Mallee Thunder
Karla Hallam - Horsham Demons
Luca Landrigan - Southern Mallee Thunder
Maddison Petschel - Dimboola
Marli Arnold - Minyip Murtoa
Olivia Hunter - Stawell
Roxana Monaghan Angelats - Stawell
Zara Polkinghorne - Nhill
Zoe Tegelhuter - Minyip Murtoa
Training partners
Nevani Woods - Ararat
Rachel Shurdington - Nhill
Coach - Kerri Taylor
Cara Tippet - Horsham Saints
Chelsea Ellis - Horsham Saints
Ella Hallam - Horsham Demons
Indy Ward - Dimboola
Jorja Clode - Horsham Saints
Lauren Clyne- Warrack Eagles
Lili Wilson - Minyip Murtoa
Maddison Bethune - Horsham Saints
Ruby Wilson - Minyip Murtoa
Taya Horman - Southern Mallee Thunder
Coach - Vernetta Taylor
Assistant coach - Kellie Laverty
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.