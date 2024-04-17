Take a Breath on Sunday, enjoy a fun and fundraising afternoon at Pomonal

Take a Breath this Sunday and enjoy the best of Pomonal and the Grampians' food, wine, and company at Barney's Bar and Bistro while assisting those affected by the devastating February fires.
Owner Colin Macaffer and his wife Susie will host the fundraiser in their ongoing efforts to raise funds to assist those impacted by the February fires.
"This event is a testament to the collective spirit of our community. It's not just me or us, but many people coming together to arrange this and other fundraisers," Mr Macaffer shared.
Donations from local food and wine outlets have made the event possible, and this generosity continues to hearten the community.
Take a Breath will start at 11.30am and will continue into the afternoon until about 4.30pm
Live music will include Mick Harrington, Proud Rural Australian Finalist 2010 in The Voice, the Doo Dadas, Chris Meeks, Losgartas, and Russ Kellett.
Brenda the Clown will make an appearance.
The first prize for the raffle is a portable carport valued at $3500, with many other great prizes.
Entry for non-residents of Pomonal will be by note donation.
Since the fires, Mr Macaffer has led a GoFundMe campaign that has raised $114,000, and the money raised on Sunday will be added to that.
"These funds will be distributed as a committee decides after community consultation at a date to be decided," he said.
Mr Macaffer said the community is grateful for the support Pomonal has received.
"Blaze Aid is coming here after they finish at Dadswell Bridge, which was also affected by the February fires, Dad's Army, the Blue Army, and community members," he said.
"Funds raised by other events have already been distributed as we speak," he said.
While Mr Macaffer expressed his thanks on behalf of the community for the support already received, he is aware that ongoing rebuild support will be needed for a long time.
"It's not until people drive through here that they realise the enormity of the damage," he said.
Patience is the key to the recovery. Help is coming, but it will take time; no one will be left out."
Take a Breath is this Sunday, April 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Barney's Bar and Bistro Pomonal.
More than 40 homes were destroyed in the blaze that tore through Pomonal and Dadswells Bridge on February 13, 2024, caused by lightning strikes.
