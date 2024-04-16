Trent DeZoete remembered as Tigers take to the field for HDFNL round one

The Pimpinio Tigers returned to action on the weekend, and while a beloved teammate was missing, the club was sure not to forget.
The club honoured Trent DeZoete on Saturday, April 13, with a moment of silence ahead of its round one clash with the Laharum Demons.
Afterwards, the community club presented Trent's family Nicole, Josh and Jamie DeZoete, with his playing shirt.
Pimpinio Tigers president, Jock Baker, said the 18-year-old is 'very-much' a missed presence around the club.
"He was a big part of our club for a long time," he said.
Trent was known the nickname 'Foghorn'.
"He was a kid that, on the footy field you could literally hear him from one end of the ground to the other," Mr Baker said.
Trent played all of his junior football for the Tigers, from minis through to under 17s as well as in the senior grades.
"He definitely would have been playing in the ressies this year," Mr Baker said.
"He had potential to be a seniors player, he was still developing so he could have got a run in the seniors as well."
Additionally, in recognition of Trent, his family awarded a medal to Dylan Thomas as the most determined player on the senior football field that day.
"Dylan's a very nuggety little player, he's probably one of the one of the most determined players we have," Mr Baker said.
"He's one of those players that is always in under the scrum and gets the ball out. [The award] was well deserved."
The DeZoete family will also present and end of year award to Pimpinio's most determined reserves player through the 2024 season.
