Inaugural AFL Victoria region councils appointed across the state

AFL Victoria has announced the appointments of representatives of five newly-established region councils across the state.
Gaynor Baker, Jeffery Both and Grant Kuchel have been appointed to the Wimmera Mallee region.
The Western District will be lead by Mallissa Sealey, Ben Walsh and Patrick Doran.
Kuchel has been elected as chair and will serve a one-year term, while AFL Wimmera Mallee region manager Ange Ballinger will serve as secretary.
"Jeffery, Grant and Gaynor all bring extensive football knowledge and many years of experience to these roles, and I am delighted that they have continued to volunteer to ensure that local football not just survives but thrives in our region," Ballinger said.
"The purpose of the region council is to provide constructive guidance and recommendations to the AFL Victoria board using a collection of skills, knowledge, and expertise, from a broad collection of backgrounds, on a range of strategic and demographical issues that arise in the administration of Australian Football within the Wimmera Mallee Region.
"That is - local people making local decisions about local football in the Wimmera."
Each region council member was appointed based on the overall needs of their region, with the councils possessing a mix of skills and expertise relevant to the purpose, roles and responsibilities of the region Councils, which have been set up by AFL Victoria.
The region councils are established to provide constructive guidance and recommendations on a range of strategic and demographic issues that arise within their region.
Before the establishment of the region councils, Wimmera Mallee Australian Football Limited was a standalone company run under ASIC company compliance.
"All the regions were their own companies. These region councils are our sub-committees of the AFL Victoria board," Ballinger said.
