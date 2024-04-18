KLU riding momentum of round one win ahead of the HDFNL's longest road trip

Kaniva Leeor United is riding the wave of momentum following its successful return to A grade netball action in the HDFNL ahead of club hitting the road for the longest road trip on the season.
KLU heads to Stawell's North Park to take on the Swifts in round two after the Cougars beat Natimuk United 56-21 in the season's opening round.
"They exceeded my expectations for the first game out," said KLU coach Kylie King.
"Everything just seemed to fall into place, we've worked on our systems, and what we want to achieve at training, but it really just fell into place really nicely.
"From the the defensive end and, and bringing that ball down through the mid-court into attack, through to our centre passes. were working just how we plan.
"Across the court, it was going to plan."
Looking ahead to the Swifts, King isn't sure what to expect.
"[There is] nothing to compare to from last except for our B grade experience," King said.
"We're not going in with any expectations on their game, we're really just focussing on our game and what we can do heading into that one."
Ahead of the game, King and the Cougars are looking to reinforce what the side had been working on in the preseason.
"[We're] just fine tuning our systems, identifying where we could have improved from [last] Saturday's game and then making a few little tweaks here and there," she said.
Elsewhere in round two, Noradjuha Quantong takes on Edenhope Apsley at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
Both the Bombers and the Saints are top four teams from the 2023 season and come into round two after wins.
However, a 10-goal win against a developing Taylors Lake unit did little to answer a lot of the questions around Edenhope Apsley's much changed line up for 2024 and Noradjuha Quantong should pose a greater challenge.
Taylors Lake meet Natimuk United at the Natimuk Showgrounds for round two with both sides seeking a first win of 2024.
Two league powerhouses are set to clash at Cameron Oval, with Laharum hosting Kalkee.
In 2023 it was Laharum who had Kalkee's number, beating the winningest club in HDFNL netball history both times the club met on court.
Also in round two, Rupanyup gets its season started after a round one bye, the Panthers host a Pimpinio side that is coming from one of the tougher opening round tests of the competition against Laharum.
Harrow Balmoral have the bye.
