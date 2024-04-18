The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

KLU riding momentum of round one win ahead of the HDFNL's longest road trip

John Hall
By John Hall
April 18 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kaniva Leeor United is riding the wave of momentum following its successful return to A grade netball action in the HDFNL ahead of club hitting the road for the longest road trip on the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.