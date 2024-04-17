Taylors Lake full of confidence ahead of round two HDFNL clash with Rams

With a win off the bat to start the 2024 HDFNL, Taylors Lake finds itself with momentum at its back as the side gears up for a round two clash with Natimuk United.
Lakers senior football coach Justin Beugelaar said the result came from his players believing they could win.
"We did selective recruiting in the offseason ... we didn't really chase superstars, we just chased decent footballers, better yet decent people who've really bought into the group and everyone's been on the same page so it's worked out well," he said.
Taylors Lake beat Edenhope Apsley 13.11(89) - 10.11 (71) in round one after leading the Saints by six goals at half time.
"I think it's just a reward for effort for preseason," said Beugelaar.
"[We're] very excited for what this group can bring us for the year so everything we'd been training in the preseason came to fruition on the weekend."
Looking ahead to the Lakers clash with Natimuk United, Beugelaar see's plenty of similarities between his side and the Rams'.
"Obviously, they're young, that's a very similar boat to us," he said.
One player Beugelaar singled out was Cody Frizon who the Lakers are quite familiar with having actively tried to recruit him during the off season.
A former Horsham Demon, Frizon kicked five goals in his debut for Natimuk United as the Rams beat Kaniva Leeor United 13.9 (87) - 8.11 (59).
"There's a couple of guys we're looking at [as threats]," said Beugelaar.
"But, at the end of the day, I want to back my side in over anyone, doesn't matter who we play."
For Kaniva Leeor United, the HDFNL continues with a round two clash against the Swifts.
The Cougars are making the leagues longest trip on Saturday, April 20 to Stawell's North Park.
The Swifts picked the biggest win of the opening round, beating Kalkee 22.13(145) - 12.5(77) with Paul Summers kicking 11 goals.
Kalkee travels to Cameron Oval to meet Laharum, where both teams look to claim their first 2024 win.
Edenhope Apsley will host Noradjuha Quantong at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
Noradjuha Quantong is coming off the back of a competitive contest against defending premiers Harrow Balmoral.
And, Having sat the first round out, Rupanyup host Pimpinio at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
Harrow Balmoral have the bye.
