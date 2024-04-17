Are Australian music festivals and public events environmental disasters?

Picture by Shutterstock.

Despite their often dirty and sweaty nature, Australian music festivals are considered a rite of passage for Aussie youths.

Stunning musical lineups, incredible outfits, enjoying time with your friends and discovering new artists are all part of the fun.



Throw in insufficiently pitched tents, poor weather and a couple of less-than-compliant portaloos, and you have yourself the ultimate live music experience that truly encapsulates living and investing in the arts.

And while these are the basis of memories that last a lifetime, unfortunately, fewer and fewer people remember the less glamorous side of music festivals - the mess left behind and its impact on the environment.

Rubbish and waste are one of the biggest contributors to this.



The good news though is there are simple changes music festivals can make to help reduce their impact on the environment - for example, rewarding people who carshare, or sourcing wristbands in Australia made from eco-friendly material like bamboo.



Read on below to understand more about the environmental impact of music festivals and events in Australia, and how organisers can start better embracing sustainability.

The environmental impact of music festivals and events

Music festivals are exciting, fun and help promote the music industry to the masses.



The reality of what this means from an environmental perspective however is generally not spoken about on the same level.

It is estimated that of all trash generated at a festival, around 80 per cent of it is left behind by attendees/campers themselves.



Nearly three kilograms of waste is produced per person per day, and six litres of diesel is used for power requirements. The worst part? Only around 32 per cent of all this is recycled.

And while there has not yet been a carbon footprint audit of the Australian music industry, there is comparable research that has been conducted in the UK.

According to The Face, the UK's live music industry produces 405,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, with the average touring DJ is responsible for 35 tonnes of CO2 a year.



To put that into perspective, the average Australian household has an annual carbon footprint of approximately 15-20 tonnes of CO2e annually - which in itself is significantly higher than many other countries around the world.

The primary sources of these emissions is attendees travel which accounts for 43 per cent, and the operations of live music venues which contributes 23 per cent.

How is this damage caused and what can be done to mitigate it?

Festivals are not always eco-friendly and the impact they can have on the environment can occur in several ways.

Waste and trash

The first and most obvious damage left behind by music festivals and events comes from leftover food, drink and alcohol waste.



Proper disposal of these items is often not a priority during the event, and can often be expensive to remove post-event.

The secondary source of waste is generally gear left by campers. This may include items like low-quality tents, sleeping bags, camping chairs, shelters, gazebos and even gumboots, and they are often used for the weekend and then dumped, adding to waste management challenges facing festival organisers.

Mitigation

Festival organisers can work towards providing recycling receptacles and skip bins at events to encourage the proper and immediate discarding of waste products, and to make the cleaning aftermath a more manageable experience.



Replacing single-use plastic cups and serveware with reusable alternatives can also make a massive difference in waste production.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring their own reusable cups and plates, and to consider purchasing camping products that are of a higher quality and not in the single-use realm.



These products are more likely to be packed up and taken home to either be reused or sold - a far better alternative than ending up in the bin.

Picture by Shutterstock.

Non-biodegradable glitter and confetti

A good festival is never complete without a touch of confetti and a whole lot of glitter. Unfortunately, both these products are generally microplastics that can flow and clog streets, waterways and the habitats of wild animals.

Mitigation

Biodegradable glitter and confetti products do exist, but proper research prior to the event is a must to ensure the correct items are purchased that will biodegrade in the setting you are in.

Travel

Travel to and from a for both attendees and the artists is the single greatest contributor to the poor environmental impact of festivals.

Mitigation

In recent times it is common to find festivals setting up programs to help reduce emissions from transport to festivals. This may be in the form of offering shuttle buses to and from the venue, or dedicated parking for bikes and other non-emission related transport for those who live locally.



Organisers may also reward those who choose to utilise a lower-emission route, including those who are driving cars with greater than four people in them.

For festival attendees, being more consciously aware of the impact you are having on the environment and choosing a different route if possible is an important step forward.

Foot traffic damage

It is inevitable that foot damage will have a physical impact on the environment. As cautious as one may be, it would take every single attendee's complete focus to not cause any damage which is ultimately a very big and very unlikely ask.

Mitigation

While reducing the physical impact across the event may be difficult, festival organisers can contribute in other ways, like Coldplay who has aligned with One Tree Planted to focus on sustainability and will plant one tree for every ticket sold on their most recent live tour.

Individuals may also want to think about other ways they can contribute to sustainability that exists beyond the boundaries of the music festival.

The future of music festivals and events

While sustainable and environmentally friendly ideas are more prominent in the festival space, more can continue to be done. Festival organisers have kicked off the effort, but the ultimate goal should be a zero-waste event.

For festival goers, examining your behaviour before, during and even after the event is vital.

