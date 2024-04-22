Festival gathering promises an exhilarating journey to come through art

Magic through art is at the heart of the Art Is Festival Gathering, scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, in the Horsham Town Hall.
It promises to be an exciting preview of what's in store for the vibrant world of art for the year to come.
The organisers have invited the community to enter the vibrant world of creativity and imagination at the Art Is... Festival Gathering and embark with them on an exhilarating journey with the theme "ART IS... FUNdamental-Air.
The community is invited to be a part of something truly special.
The public will also be able to share ideas and dreams for future festivals and connect with fellow art enthusiasts, creatives, and visionaries in a welcoming environment.
Let's unite as a community to celebrate the boundless possibilities of art and creativity. Whether you're an artist, a supporter, or simply curious, there's a place for you at the Art Is... Festival Gathering!
This is a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded people and share in the joy of art in all its changing forms.
The gathering is on Tuesday, April 23, between 5pm and 7pm at the Horsham Town Hlall
