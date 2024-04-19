HDFNL round two teams: Rupanyup readies troops, Bombers to miss Orval

Rupanyup kicks off its 2024 with a home ground clash against the Pimpinio Tigers.
Amongst it footballers, Kane Timmins, Andy Phelan, Bailey Rothall, Thomas Smith and Hugo Jenke are pulling on the red and blue for the first time.
And, Zachary Robinson returns to Rupanyup after spending 2023 in Cairns.
Noradjuha Quantong see the biggest exclusion with Brock Orval coming off the Bombers list.
Pimpinio is keeping its winning combination, coming into round two with an unchanged line up.
Laharum makes two changes from its round one line up.
Ambrose Laudner drops off the bench and half forward Daniel Down comes off while Reuben Elliot and Campbell Mason come in.
Kalkee's only change sees Charlie Millar drop out of its team as co-coach Andy Devereaux steps in.
Recruited from Sothern Mallee in the WFNL, Matt Ballinger runs out for Natimuk United for the first time in round two while Kyah Wilkinson steps up from the reserves.
Taylors Lake will be without Benjamin and Deek Roberts who return to Charlton in the North Central Football League.
Brody Faull steps up from the Lakers reserves while Evan Barber makes his debut after moving to the club from Dimboola.
Edenhope Apsley has made four changes to its list headlined by the inclusion AFL North Coast recruit Fraser Thompson.
Kaniva Leeor United sees Kyle Kuchel and Justin Marra will step up from the Cougars round one reserves list.
Ins: Cameron Domaschenz, Fraser Thompson, Lleyton Robertson, Robert Wall
Outs: Lewis Thompson, Ryan Obst, Charlie Campbell, Shaun King
Line up: Tim Churchin, Cameron Domaschenz, Adam Hood, Brock Summerhayes, Heath Keatley, Bernard Kealy, Christopher La Rocca, Fraser Thompson, Joshua Robinson, Shayne Williams, Allan McIntyre, Lleyton Roertson, Jordan Baxter, Boyd Packer, Toby Ferguson, Robert Wall, Josh La Rocca, Jeremy Kealy, Lachie Marks, Anthony Moneva, Ben Kilby
Ins: Andy Devereaux
Outs: Charlie Millar
Line up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Josh Milbourne, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Doug Grinning, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Aiden Richardson, Andy Devereaux, Ben Lawson, Patrick Mills, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Noah Foscarini, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Ryan Holborn
Ins: Justin Marra, Kyle Kuchel
Outs: Jack Stimson, Jonathon Hicks
Line up: Lochlyn Hahne, Ethan Freemantle, Tyson Mitchell, Joel Wagg, Dylan Natt, Billy King, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Riley Vivian, Charlie Maddern, Kane Hawker, Jock Maddern, Patrick Munn, Justin Marra, Fraser Bothe, Kyle Kuchel, Nathan Barr, Matthew Hicks, Daniel White, Luke Bennett, Corey Natt
Ins: Reuben Elliot, Campbell Mason
Outs: Ambrose Laudner, Daniel Down
Line up: Pat Lattanzio, Astrin Morrison, Connor Walsh, Reuben Elliot, Riley Lenehan, Alec McCallum, Robbie Miller, Daniel Easson, Sean Wouters, Reuben Launder, Gerard Matthews, Heath MacInnes, Tom Dunn, Ryan Thomas, Patrick Laffy, Brett Ervin, Riley Cross, Jarrod Kemp, Campbell Mason, John Doyle, Shannon Argall
Ins: Kyah Wilkinson, Matt Bellinger
Outs: Matthew Lee, Coby Mines, Ned Glascott
Line up: Jonathon Lovel, Callum Cameron, Kaiden Sudholz, Taylor Wiese, Cody Maybery, Adam Coutts, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Joey Nagorka, Zachary Smith, Cody Frizon, Matt Bellinger, Tyler Harris, Lachlan Hutchinson, Archie Sudholz, Lochie Ricketts, Daniel Werner, Tyler Coutts, Dylan Newell, Ben Garwood
Ins: Ryder Pope, Levi Mock
Outs: Brock Orval, Brandon Ellis
Line up: Harley Pope, Judah Hobbs, Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Ash Lawson, Jayden Besford, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Dawson Cross, Wade Francis, Connor O'Beirne, Damian Cameron, Ryder Pope, Nigel Kelly, Brayden Carra, Ben Deutscher, Jack McRae, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Levi Mock
Ins: Nil
Outs: Nil
Line up: Corey Quick, Liam Jokobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Adam Westley, Jason Westley, Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Matthew Rosier, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Noah Jacobson, Jayden McPhee, Thomas Baker, Charlie Gardner, Braydon Whitney, Tyler Filcock, Daniel Baker, Dylan Thomas, Jordan Barnett
Line up: Cam Weston, Kane Timmins, Daniel Schaper, Bill Hansen, Andy Phelan, Jacob Christie, Zachary Robinson, Joshua Bolitho, Mitchell Gleeson, Bailey Rothall, Angus Adams, Tom Arthur, Thomas Smith, Oliver Garth-Lindsay, Jimmy Finnigan, Angus Burns, Chris Schaper, Jakob Davis, Blake Downer, Hugo Jenke, Max Sudholz
Not yet announced
Ins: Evan Barber, Brody Faull
Outs: Benjamin Roberts, Deek Roberts
Line up: Evan Barber, Justin Beugelaar, Hunter Campey, Thomas Clugston, Mitchell Crough, Bray Cullinan, Marc Davey, Billy Finnigan, Brayden Gerbert, Ryan Gerbert, Michael Graham, Connor Healy, Max Kamstra, Tyson Kidney, Matthew Millward, Tristan Rayes, Connor Schiller, James Westerland, Matthew White, Brody Faull
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.