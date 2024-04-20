A burst of energy: Central Park clubrooms mural to illuminate thoroughfare

The Central Park Clubrooms has undergone a remarkable transformation thanks to a vibrant mural created by the renowned Australian artist duo MCRT.Studio.
The duo worked tirelessly on the double-story figurative collage on the clubroom's back wall, which added a splash of colour and energy to the area.
The mural, a testament to our community's collaborative spirit, was designed in close partnership with community stakeholders as part of a broader female-friendly clubroom redevelopment project.
Its theme focuses on female participation in sports, emphasizing concepts such as fair access and gender equity.
The mural illuminates the thoroughfare between the Stawell V/Line Station and the park's Napier Street access gate.
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Rob Haswell said he was excited to see the project's effect on the community.
"In this area, family and community unite through sport and at their local club grounds," Cr Haswell said.
"The sport-focused mural idea was workshopped during the engagement phase of the Central Park Clubrooms upgrade, with the community raising the idea that art would be terrific way to support and inspire, delivering a positive and balanced message to the community in a very public space.
"It's fantastic to see a positive visual message up on the wall at such an iconic ground."
The MCRT.Studio collective body of work has been exhibited at locations worldwide and includes murals, installations, and art pieces.
Brisbane artists Maxim Chikanchi and Rozelle Tan worked with the community to add personal experience to the finished artwork design.
"We are thoroughly enjoying our return to Stawell to paint this mural for Central Park," Ms Tan said.
"It was a combined effort with community members and local kids to create this design using inspiration from the town's history and local florals, and we are just ecstatic to paint the result of this collaboration."
