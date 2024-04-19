Psychologist, family violence support made available for Edenhope residents

Edenhope community members needing mental health care now have better access to support through a new partnership with Edenhope Health and Wellbeing HUB and the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
Psychologist Andy Golding is providing both face-to-face services and telehealth appointments at the Edenhope HUB every six weeks.
In addition to the psychology support, the HUB has also partnered with The Orange Door to create a virtual outpost for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, family violence.
The virtual outpost will allow community members to access specialised care and support directly from the Orange Door without the need to travel.
Primary health coordinator Jo Grant said her team was dedicated to reducing the inequity experienced by Edenhope and surrounding communities in accessing vital supports and mental health services.
"We are thrilled to welcome these services and provide much-needed support to those experiencing mental health issues or family violence within our community," she said.
"These partnerships and initiatives aim to improve the overall health and wellbeing of Edenhope and the surrounding community.
"We are always looking at ways that we can support the community better and would welcome suggestions of other services or needs that would be beneficial to our community."
Edenhope HUB now stocks a range of The Orange Door emergency supplies including essential backpacks for all ages, mobile phones and fuel vouchers. These items can be provided immediately to those seeking safety and support.
Ms Grant said the referral process to talk to Mr Golding was very simple.
"Just call the RFDS intake line on 03 8412 0480," she said
"The collaboration with RFDS will enable the HUB as well as the Rural Outreach Program to offer a more comprehensive range of mental health care services to Edenhope and surrounding communities."
