Pomonal's Wild Misty Mountain reopens after devastating February bushfires

As Wild Misty Mountain rises from the ashes against the majestic backdrop of the Grampians, the blackened earth nudging the walls of the converted farmhouse indicates this eclectic event venue in Pomonal had a close call when the fires raged through the region in February.
Yet, the owner's unwavering resilience to rebuild leaves a lasting impression.
Jemma Pursell opened the doors of her mystical paradise to the public again just weeks after the fires.
Ninety people attended the special event to enjoy a meal and live music.
"The community has been fantastic," she said.
She had considered not reopening because she had no staff, but the locals encouraged her to persevere. and helped clear tables and wash dishes during the special night," she said.
She sleeps in her vehicle with a tent protecting her few personal possessions.
When the February fire tore through Pomonal, it took her home, all of the outbuildings on her property, trailer, and possessions in its stride.
But the fire was not the first challenge she has faced in the four years she has owned the property.
She survived two years of COVID-19 lockdowns from 2020-2021 and the flood of 2023, which flooded the venue for three months.
Left now to rebuild from her own resources and ingenuity again, she is aware of the enormity facing her.
The fire destroyed the 180-year-old converted train carriage and outbuildings and turned them into piles of rubble, so she has no accommodation for her staff or musicians, even those who want to come and perform to help her back on her feet.
Ms Pursell needs caravans or buses or anything that can accommodate musicians and staff.
"As long as they are waterproof, I can fix them up, so if anyone has old vans or buses they don't need, I would appreciate anything we can use to house staff so we can open regularly," she said.
Reliving the day the fire began, Ms. Pursell said it happened so quickly.
"It was hard to comprehend that we had to leave," she said.
All but one of her staff evacuated when the warning came.
Eighteen-year-old Julien Tritschler stayed and helped put out some spot fires near the restaurant, using bottled water and soft drinks from the fridges.
The CFA battled the blaze and saved the central part of the building, including the kitchen and bathroom.
After evacuating, Ms Pursell and Mr Tritschler slept in their cars at Green Hill Lake Park overnight before returning to see what was left.
Clearing away the burnt remains of her buildings is difficult without a trailer, which was lost in the fire.
Her laptop containing her business records and family photos, plus her clothes and personal possessions, were all lost when her home burnt.
But it's hard to let go of a dream, and she is grateful for what was saved compared to what others lost.
Four years ago, Ms Pursell bought her piece of paradise in Pomonal, Western Victoria.
"I grew up on a farm, and after moving to Australia and living in Melbourne for a while, I decided city life wasn't for me, so I bought this property " she said.
She is an accomplished musician and caterer.
"I knew if I had my own place, I could combine my love of music and hospitality.
"I built, furnished, and converted the original farmhouse and outbuildings into Wild Misty Mountain from Op Shops in Stawell and Ararat, so, I can do it again," she said.
Events will be listed on the Wild Misty Mountain Facebook page and may be limited to weekends at this stage.
Ms Pursell's father followed her to Victoria and settled in Pomonal.
He lost his home in the fires too.
