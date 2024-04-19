The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Victoria's public hospitals punished for revealing massive deficits

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
April 19 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's public hospitals no longer have access to crucial financial monitoring data showing how their spending compares to other hospitals in the state.
Victoria's public hospitals no longer have access to crucial financial monitoring data showing how their spending compares to other hospitals in the state.

Public health services across Victoria have been blocked from accessing crucial financial data as punishment for revealing the historic budget turmoil engulfing the hospital system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.