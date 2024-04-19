Victoria's public hospitals punished for revealing massive deficits

"We are always open and transparent about the funding of our health system and this remains the case - all annual reports are tabled in Parliament and are audited by the Victorian Auditor General," the spokesperson said. "We have a world-class health system in Victoria - it continues to be our largest investment and will remain the case as we deliver more healthcare workers, better facilities, and the latest equipment so Victorians can get the right care, in the right place, at the right time."