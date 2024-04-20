Southern Mallee storm out of the blocks against Warrack | WFNL round one

A nine-goal first term catapulted the Southern Mallee Thunder to a 18.9 (117) to 4.1 (25) win over the Warrack Eagles in round one of the WFNL on Saturday, April 20, its first as a club.
It didn't take long for the Thunder to create opportunities in its forward 50.
A courageous mark from captain Coleman Schache kept the football in the forward half.
Rupert Sangster missed a tight set shot before Jake Garvey converted from close range.
Garvey's second came soon after as Xavier Oakley, Brad Lowe and Sangster added first-quarter goals.
The football continued to live in the Thunder's forward half as midfielder Billy Lloyd converted a set shot.
Sangster burst through a stoppage as Southern Mallee booted its ninth goal with the breeze at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
The Thunder opened a 56-point lead at the first change.
Southern Mallee coach Kieran Delahunty was thrilled with the fast start.
"Our speed on the ball was really good when we got it on the outside to our runners," he said.
The theme continued early in the second term as the Thunder controlled the pace of play and chipped the ball around its forward half.
Warrack had a single forward 50 entry, but a strong tackle by Tim Sanford forced a stoppage.
The resulting passage of play resulted in a goal for Southern Mallee as they showcased its quick ball movement.
The Eagles managed some more time in its forward half, but the Thunder defence repelled once again.
At the other end of the ground, Southern Mallee added its eleventh and twelfth majors.
Ryan McKenzie added the Eagles' first of two late goals as the Thunder led 14.5 (89) - 2.1 (13) at the long break.
Warrack was able to limit the Thunder to four goals with the breeze in the third term as the visitors added two of its own.
Southern Mallee put the foot down in the last with seven majors as they ran away 130-point winners.
Thomas Clarke and Brad Lowe kicked a bag of five goals for the Thunder.
Lowe and young midfielder Xavier Oakley featured in the best for Warrack.
Ryan McKenzie booted three of the Eagles' four goals and featured atop the best with Riley Morrow.
The Rats celebrated the unfurling of its 2023 seniors and reserves' flags with a hard-fought 29-point win over Horsham.
The Demons by two points at quarter-time and eight at the long break before Ararat kicked into gear.
The reigning premiers booted nine goals to four in the second half to record a 14.15 (99) - 11.4 (70) victory.
Sonny Kettle and co-coach Tom Mills kicked three goals.
Jake Robinson joined Kettle atop the best.
Matt Long added three goals on club debut for Horsham.
Hugo Papst and Jeremy Kemp featured in the best.
A strong second-half performance from the Burras has seen them open its season with a 12.11 (83)-7.10 (52) win over Nhill at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Minyip Murtoa held the Tigers scoreless in the first term before they roared back to even the scores at the long break.
From there, the Burras kicked seven goals to two in the 31-point win.
There was an even spread of goalkickers for the home side; Luke Fisher, Oscar Gawith, Ben McIntyre and Tanner Smith added two.
Gawith and Kade Petering featured in the best.
Dylan Ridding kicked five goals on debut for the Tigers.
Fellow debutant Peter Politis joined Ridding atop the best.
Despite inaccurate kicking, the Warriors claimed a 14.18 (102) - 8.10 (58) win over the Saints at Coughlan Park.
Stawell surged with four goals in the first term and then took a 20-point lead into the long break.
The Warriors' defence clamped down in the third quarter, as it only surrendered four behinds, and its lead swelled to 52 at the last change.
Only five combined goals were added in the final term.
On debut for the Saints, Nathan Koenig kicked three goals and finshed atop the best.
Jackson Davidson and Sam Clyne also impressed.
Ash (five goals) and Cody Driscoll (four) starred for the Warriors.
Jakob Salmi and Sam Jenkinson featured in the best.
