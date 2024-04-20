The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Southern Mallee storm out of the blocks against Warrack | WFNL round one

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated April 20 2024 - 7:58pm, first published 6:37pm
A nine-goal first term catapulted the Southern Mallee Thunder to a 18.9 (117) to 4.1 (25) win over the Warrack Eagles in round one of the WFNL on Saturday, April 20, its first as a club.

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

