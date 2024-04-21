Action aplenty: crowds endure cool weather as football, netball return

A sense of normality returned on the weekend as the Wimmera Football Netball League and Horsham and District Football Netball League returned to action.
The Wimmera Mail-Times team were at no less than six games across the region.
The Southern Mallee Thunder enjoyed a victorious start to its new history.
The footballers stormed out of the blocks against Warrack, while the netballers ground out a victory against the Eagles.
At Cameron Oval, the Demons reaped the rewards of hard work, defeating Kalkee and breaking a winless streak.
Up the Western Highway, the Baggies' netballers claimed its first win of the season, defeating Kaniva Leeor United.
Across the region, the Mininera & District Football League and Mininera & District Netball Association kicked off its 2024 season.
The Tatyoon Hawks, which celebrated its 100th years, unveiled flags in the senior football and A Grade Netball to a strong home crowd.
The game was played with a surreal backdrop, as neighbouring properties made the most of the cool, calm conditions by burning off stubble.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.