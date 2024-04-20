Demons delight in return to winning ways after long drought | HDFNL R2

Residents of Laharum need not be alarmed, the roar heard ringing across the farmers' fields and into the mountains on Saturday, April 20, was not a rare sighting of the Grampians elusive panther, but the jubilant celebrations of Laharum FNC's first HDFNL senior football win since 2022.
The Demons endured a torrid 2023 in the district league's top division, finishing the year without a win to show for it, but the club has had to wait only two rounds into 2024 before its long-awaited return to the winner's list.
Hosting Kalkee at Cameron Oval, both sides scrapped through the opening quarter.
Kalkee got the best of the early territory but the Demons fought back into the game before the scorers were troubled.
After a brief injury stoppage, Laharum was the first side to find points with a kick falling just short of the posts being pushed through for a point.
From there Laharum won the territory battle, mounting pressure on Kalkees defenders before Daniel Easson finally struck the games opening goal in the 20th minute.
Laharum held the momentum and saw out the quarter with Kalkee scoreless.
Kee's coach Steve Schultz gave his team an emphatic message at the quarter time break.
"We're being out-worked," he told his players.
Momentum stayed with the Demons in the second term, not content with another grinding quarter of football, the side was quick apply the pressure.
Three goals later Kalkee was still scoreless, before the visiting side eventually made it onto the board in the 17th minute of the term.
Neither team could find consistent momentum in the third, each side claimed an early goal but both struggled create opportunities.
Kalkee grabbed the late momentum, stringing multiple goals together to close the gap, but Laharum still led by 17 points with one quarter remaining.
An even fourth quarter saw Laharum maintain its lead until the final siren, winning 9.11 (65) - 7.2 (44).
elsewhere, the Swifts showed incredible might for the second round, solidifying itself as a contender, with a 23.17 (155) - 5.3 (33) against Kaniva Leeor United.
An eight goal opening quarter set the tone for a dominant game at North Park.
Paul Summers had another day to remember, adding eight goals to his 11 from round one, while Criss Freeman (5), Zac Armer (4) and Cameron Wickham (3) also got a substantial share of points.
Taylors Lake is touting back-to-back wins, defeating Natimuk United by the narrowest of margins 9.9 (63) - 8.14 (62).
Lakers coach Justin Beugelaar kicked six goals and the side sits in third on the HDFNL ladder after two rounds.
Noradjuha Quantong has notched up its first win of the season, beating Edenhope Apsley 12.13 (85) - 3.5 (23) at Edenhope Recreation Reserve.
And, the Pimpinio Tigers have made it two from two after defeating the Rupanyup Panthers, 14.10 (94) - 9.5 (59) at the Rupanyup Recreation Reserve.
