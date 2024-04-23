Anzac Day matches 'an honour and privilege' for cross-town rivals

When local rivals go head-to-head, the contests are always significant, but when the Demons and Saints take to the court and field on Anzac Day, all players will understand the occasion.
It's such a privilege to be able to do that, and we all take that really seriously," Demons A Grade coach Ebonie Salter said.
"We know that what we put out there on the court on ANZAC Day is nothing compared to what a lot of families have sacrificed over the years."
Horsham blooded a new look lineup in its round one match with the Rats.
Tahlia Thompson (Pimpinio), Georgia Lowe (Noradjuha Quantong) and Brittany Kellar (Harrow Balmoral) all made their club debuts.
"I've been really impressed with those girls," Salter said.
It is, in a lot ways, a completely different game from the District League to the Wimmera League, and in some ways, it is not."
This being the case, the Demons are focusing on themselves coming into the matchup against a settled Saints outfit.
"They're a very well-drilled team; they've had quite a few seasons together, for the most part, with their core group. That counts for a lot with the familiarity and just the trust in each other that they've got," she said.
"There's a big focus within us now. We are a new group again; we were a new group last year. We just need to give ourselves some time and some patience with each other and build that trust. And we really focus on us."
For Saints coach Jess Cannane, she believes the Anzac Day games against Horsham add another dimension to the clash.
We're fortunate that the majority of us have played a few Anzac Day matches. It's always an honour and always a tough matchup when we come up against Horsham," Cannane said.
"It just adds an extra feeling around the game,"
Cannane believes the depth that the Demons possess is the most dangerous aspect.
"They've got seven to nine quality senior players that come on and off. So no matter what changes they make on the court, it means that we've got to adjust really, really quickly," she said.
It's always a fast and physical game and it's stooped in a whole lot of history with our clubs. So come Anzac Day, it will be no different.
Senior football coaches Ben Knott and Jordyn Burke believe the midfield will be the key contest on Thursday evening.
"They are two young sides, the midfield's [I think will be the key], yours [Burke's] would be in their early 20s, and the majority of ours is too," Knott said.
"It will be good to see young guys go toe-to-toe that will be the future of the league."
Both sides fielded relatively new-look sides in round one, which they will take into the contest.
"It's close to a completely different side to what we had last year. But we've still got that young core group that understands what we're trying to achieve and move forward together," Knott said.
This being the case, Burke will be focused on the team that runs out, rather than looking into it too much on paper.
"You always risk it too without playing each other once, no matter what, if you take too much for granted on what the side looks like or what it was previously," Burke said.
"I think you've got to take it at face value, and that's what we'll be doing.
There are a lot of variables, which makes it exciting. Hopefully, there'll be a really good crowd for it as well."
There will be a later start on Anzac Day, with junior grades starting at 1pm.
A Grade netball begins at 5pm, with an Anzac service preceding the seniors at 6.35pm.
