Feathered friends will put on a show at the Wimmera poultry Club Auction

Birds of a Feather will flock together for the Wimmera Poultry Club Auction at the Natimuk Show Grounds this Sunday, where they now hold their meetings and events.
With more than 200 pens entered, there will be something to pique the interest of every poultry enthusiast and collector.
Birds must be penned by 10am viewing will take place from 10-11am and the auction begins at 11am.
"People are coming from Horsham, Mildura, Stawell, Ararat, St Arnaud, Ballarat, and Cavendish to exhibit and sell or to buy and add to their collection," president Brendon Lloyd said.
"Some people buy to breed, others buy to have for the home garden to keep pests at bay, provide eggs, or to enjoy as pets and company.
"Club members have been busy building cages and setting up for the auction."
A vast selection of chickens, waterfowl, and parrots will be on display, plus there may even be a guinea pig or two, so no one goes home empty-handed.
"People can really get the bug, and when the auction is one, they become quite competitive," he said.
Mr Lloyd told us that the Wimmera Poultry Club holds two auctions and two shows a year, and the enthusiasm of members and the public seems to grow yearly.
Often, the price reached at auction is not much more than the cost of raising the bird, but depending on the bidders, it can reach quite a high price, too.
Quite a few people buy them for their looks; they enjoy seeing pretty fowls scratching around the garden.
"They are good company too," Mr Lloyd said, "and they are suitable for mental health and to prevent depression.
"It's good to have company, especially if you live alone, someone or something to care for makes a difference."
Among the birds on auction are the Minorcas, Buff Sussex, Light Sussex, Coronation Sussex, New Hampshire, Isa Browns, Pekin, Partridge Plymouth Rocks, Buff Orpingtons, Brahmas, Blue laced gold Wyandotte, Silver Laced Barnevelder, Gold laced Wyandotte, Blue leghorn, Black leghorn, White Japanese Bantam, Black Japanese Bantam, Silkies, Rhode Island Reds, Black Copper Maran, Silver Duckwing Welsummer, Silver Spangled Hamburg, Transylvanian Naked Neck, Polish Crossbreds, and the Old English Game.
Waterfowl varieties include the Khaki Campbells, White Indian Runners, Mallards, Elixaths, Cayuga, and Crossbreds.
In addition, there will be Rosa Bourke parrots, Embleama Finches, King Quail, Canaries and Guinea Pigs.
