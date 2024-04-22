WFNL ROUND 1 Highlights | Thunders strikes, Warriors send message

Each week the Wimmera Mail-Times is bringing you highlights of all the Wimmera Football Netball League action.
A nine-goal first term catapulted the Southern Mallee Thunder to a 25.11 (161) to 5.2 (32) win over the Warrack Eagles.
The Rats celebrated the unfurling of its 2023 seniors and reserves' flags with a hard-fought 29-point win over Horsham.
Despite inaccurate kicking, the Warriors claimed a 14.18 (102) - 8.10 (58) win over the Saints at Coughlan Park.
A strong second-half performance from the Burras has seen them open its season with a 12.11 (83)-7.10 (52) win over Nhill at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
This weekend, the Demons and Saints clash on Anzac day, while Dimboola kicks off its season in Nhill.
Stawell celebrates its 150th year with a game against Minyip-Murtoa, while Ararat takes on a familiar face in Warracknabeal in the Eagles.
After a tight first half, Southern Mallee Thunder pulled away from the Eagles to claim the club's first WFNL A Grade win, 40 - 31
Nhill closed out its first match of 2024 with a 53 - 36 away win over the Burras at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
The Saints picked up where they left off from 2023 with an 84 - 39 win over the Warriors.
Horsham were made to work in the first half against the Rats but came away with the 59 - 34 win.
