HDFNL taking proactive steps to address low junior playing numbers

The Horsham District Football Netball League is taking proactive steps to address the challenges posed by low junior playing numbers.
Chairperson Rosemary Langley said the HDFNL would 'relook' at player permits for clubs looking to play footballers outside their age group to help combat the league's low playing numbers.
Ahead of the 2024 HDFNL season, the AFL released new restrictions on how old a player must be to play in a certain age group in football competitions across the state.
Those restrictions have stretched many country football club's already thin player numbers.
Ahead of round one, the HDFNL received many permit applications for players to play outside of their age groups and only a fraction of those permits were accepted.
Ms Langley said clubs have another opportunity to reapply for permits by round four.
"As a board, we've advised clubs we will relook at any of those the wish to permit," she said.
"Still no guarantees, we still have all the parameters we have to take into consideration. We will have some more information about them, and they've had a chance to play two or three weeks in their respective age groups."
HDFNL teams were afforded a brief reprieve from the struggle of keeping numbers up in round one on April 13 by borrowing juniors from Wimmera Football and Netball League clubs.
But, with the WFNL kicking off on April 20, the same day as the HDFNL's second round, those players were unavailable, with some fearing a terrible drop off in players.
But, Ms Langley said the junior numbers across the league in round two was better than what was feared.
"It actually didn't do too bad," the chairperson said.
"I was expecting a bigger drop off than there was."
In round two, Edenhope Apsley was forced to forfeit its under 17s fixture with only nine players listed against Noradjuha Quantong.
Low numbers was also an issue for Rupanyup's under 17s, which listed only 12 players, but the Panthers played on with players borrowed from its opponent Pimpinio.
"While it's not ideal that we haven't got the top end number, it's all about getting those children that are available in those age groups to play," Ms Langley said.
"So we've got to offer the competitions."
One tactic clubs are using to try and combat low numbers through the 2024 season is utilising the league's new intra-league permit, allowing players from teams on a bye round to play with another club that weekend.
Several of Harrow Balmoral's juniors spent round two in foreign colours with some under 14s players heading for Natimuk and some under 17s bolstering Laharum's group.
"That's something clubs have been talking about for a little while," Ms Langley said.
The chairperson said the league has organised an independent health check to help the league and its clubs.
"An independent facilitator will come in that's got lots of experience with this sort of thing," she said.
"We know [there is a] changing atmosphere out there and with what will happen in coming years, so we just want to be proactive and not reactive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.