The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Phantom celebrates milestone, Horsham and Ararat face Anzac Day challenge

By David Berry
Updated April 24 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rangers remain undefeated on top of the Volleyball Horsham A grade ladder after recording a lucky win over Hellenic Nuggets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.