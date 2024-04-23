Phantom celebrates milestone, Horsham and Ararat face Anzac Day challenge

Rangers remain undefeated on top of the Volleyball Horsham A grade ladder after recording a lucky win over Hellenic Nuggets.
"Lucky" being the operative word as if not for a wonderful example of sportsmanship from Nuggets' Jasper Ponseca, we would be talking about Hellenic Nuggets inflicting Rangers' first defeat for the season.
Sitting one set to love down and 23-24, a Jack Hannan spike went sailing into the back wall on the full, and no linesmen's call of touch was forthcoming; Nuggets started to celebrate a great win, only to see Ponseca put his hand up to say yes the ball did touch my finger.
That stroke of luck enabled Rangers to take the next two points and win the set to tie the game up at one set all.
They then powered away, winning the third set and, eventually the match to remain undefeated.
Tsunami jumped into the four with a close win over Phantoms. Alex Baker was in good touch for the winning team, ably supported by Malachy O'Brien and Emily Hannan.
James Johns and Lucas Pumpa steered the Stars to a points win over Maccas Malakas in B grade, their first win of the season.
Tayte Wardle and Rhianna Williams were the stars for HTLC Tigers in their close win over Phantoms Blue.
Lakers moved to the top of the table in the women's competition with a hard-fought win over Heidelberg.
Kayla Kelm, Ella Hogan, Loretta McKinnon, and Tayla Eltze combined well for the Lakers despite the efforts of Molly Carter, Scarlett Hand, and Annika McDonald for Heidelberg.
Other winners on the night were Tsunami, who played a highly entertaining match against Von Steiger Sisters, Ladybugs, who defeated Stars and Phantoms, who defeated Ball Busters.
All is in readiness for the Volleyball Horsham versus Ararat Anzac Day Lightning Spike Challenge.
Ararat will send two men's teams and two women's teams to battle Volleyball Horsham teams in a Lightning Spike fast-format mini-tournament.
"The Ararat crew have been playing good volleyball and are really keen to test their skills against our Horsham teams," said Volleyball Horsham's Laelah Robertson.
"The men love nothing more than to hit the ball hard, while the girls are very skilful and, like the men, love hitting the ball hard, so the games will be well fought out and close."
The day will start with an Anzac Remembrance at 12.45pm, with matches starting at 1pm.
A canteen will be operating throughout the day with a barbecue tea. Spectators are invited to attend with no charge for admission.
Foundation player and former Volleyball Horsham member Cam Robinson achieved a significant milestone for Phantoms when he registered his 150th game last week.
Robinson has been a member of Phantoms since their inception into state league in 2011, playing every year and is the current captain of the Premier men's team.
Robinson sits second on the all-time list of games played and, barring anything unforeseen, will take over at the top by the season's end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.