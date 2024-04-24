Horsham Pipers perform at Rupanyup ANZAC day service for 76th year

The skirl of the bagpipes and the swish of the tartan of the Horsham City Pipe Band will thrill the crowd again at the Rupunyap Anzac Day Service on Thursday, April 25. The service will begin at 10am.
This will be the 76th year the band has traveled to Rupanyup to participate in the annual service honoring those who have served in the two World Wars and other conflicts worldwide.
"The band members received an invitation to perform at Rupanyup in 1947 and have attended every year since except for one during Covid-19, " band member Liz Minne said.
"It is a real honor to keep being asked back every year, and our members look forward to it," she said.
Students from Murtoa College and the Rupanyup District School take part in the service and receive awards.
Students who epitomize his valor in World War II receive awards in honor of the late Ken Daggett.
"Morning tea is served after the service, and it gives everyone time to catch up and for some to re-kindle friendships, " she said.
The band membership was buoyed this year; a family of five from Warracknabeal joined and bolstered the drum section.
"They are a wonderful addition to the band, and we hope they continue with us," she said.
The band provides a pipe for the Horsham Dawn Anzac Day Service.
The late Ron Abbott performed this duty for many years. Michael Stewart will now carry on the tradition.
