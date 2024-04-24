Laharum excited after drought-breaking win as round three challenge awaits

The Laharum Demons are buoyed by the excitement of the club's drought-breaking HDFNL win against Kalkee.
The round two victory brought a sense of relief to the club that suffered a winless 2023 season and came close to an off season merger.
"[It took] a lot of work, many thousands of hours, across our volunteers, our board and our playing group to get to that stage," said Laharum senior football coach Shannon Argall.
Argall said the club's new playing style is what gave his side the edge against Kalkee.
"One of the things sides might notice quite different about us this year is we have a lot more structure and organisation in our playing style," he said.
He highlighted the groups defensive press, clearances and the midfield group as key elements of the side strength.
The Demons' playing depth was particularly tested in round two.
"We had a couple of injuries on the weekend, but we were able to make a few changes where players are able to cover multiple positions," said Argall.
Up next for Laharum is Kaniva Leeor United as the Cougars still hunt for win number one for season 2024.
But, with plenty of unknowns in Kaniva's line up, Argall is hoping to focus his side on its own side's approach to the game.
"We just focus on what we do know, and that's the way we approach our game, starting to build that consistency and understanding in our game plans," Argall said.
Argall also noted, with the momentum at their backs, pressure for spots is high at the Demons.
"Guys have got to perform, they have got to train, and we'll give it our all," he said.
Elsewhere in round three, Noradjuha Quantong and Natimuk United clash in the annual Arapiles Cup contest.
Noradjuha Quantong started the season with a loss against Harrow Balmoral before picking up a second-round win against Edenhope Apsley.
After an opening round win in Kaniva, Natimuk United fell one point short of victory in round two.
Edenhope Apsley hits the road for a West Wimmera derby, with the side set to take on the defending premiers, Harrow Balmoral, after the Southern Roos round two bye.
Kalkee and Rupanyup meet at Kalkee Recreation Reserve in round three, with both sides hunting win number one for the season.
Rupanyup sat out the opening round, before suffering a loss to Pimpinio, while Kalkee has gone down to the Swifts and Laharum.
Also in round three, The Swifts are set to make the short trip up the Western Highway to Dock Lake Recreation Reserve to meet Taylors Lake.
The Lakers have enjoyed a strong start to 2024 but will likely struggle to avoid falling victim to the Baggies third blowout of the season.
Pimpinio's unbeaten record will continue another week as the Tigers have the round three bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.