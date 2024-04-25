Bombers keen to contest Arapiles Cup after positive start to the 2024 HDFNL

Noradjuha Quantong's A grade netball coach Fiona Rowe said her Bomber's side is feeling really positive after a strong start to the 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League.
"We've had two really good wins," said Rowe.
"We've been continuing to improve our connections between out teammates, it has been really positive ... we're really in tune with each other."
After beating the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos in the opening round of the season, Noradjuha Quantong beat the defending A grade premiers Edenhope Apsley.
But, Rowe is not taking to much from that victory, acknowledging the Saints' don't have the same line up they once did.
Looking ahead to round three, Rowe said her team is keen to contest the Arapiles Cup against the Natimuk United Rams.
Rowe expects a strong contest through the match.
"They'll bring fierce defence, and accurate shooting," Rowe said.
"So we'll have to be on our game."
Elsewhere in round three, Harrow Balmoral hosts Edenhope Apsley on the Southern Roos recently re-built courts at Harrow Recreation Reserve.
The Southern Roos are returning to the court fresh off the round two bye while Edenhope Apsley will be looking to get their wind back after being beaten by Edenhope Apsley.
Kalkee hosts Laharum at Kalkee Recreations Reserve.
Rupanyup's victory against Kalkee in round 16 of the 2023 season was key for the Panthers to scrape into the top six last year.
Both sides are in the hunt for finals in 2024 and will want to establish themselves ahead of the pack with the early win.
Kaniva Leeor United hosts Laharum at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
The Cougars have seen mixed results this season while Laharum is likely the team to beat in 2024.
Also in round three, The Swifts head up the Western Highway to take on Taylors Lake.
Both side's recovered from round one losses to claim victory in round two.
A second straight win would be a welcome confidence boost to either team looking to improve on their 2023 results.
Pimpinio has the bye.
