Premiership coach to come up against old side, rivals clash | WFNL round two

Warrack Eagles' senior coach Matt Walder believes it could be a case of "short-term pain, long-term gain" as the club faces strong opposition in the season's opening rounds.
The Eagles were defeated by Southern Mallee in round one and face reigning premiers Ararat and preliminary finalists Horsham Saints in round three.
"We probably get a faster education of where we need to be playing the two top sides from last year," Walder said.
He believes that facing the Rats for the first time since his departure is just "part and parcel of the fixture."
"It's not too strange because you have to strike them somewhere. We always knew it was on the calendar; we were going to play them at some stage," he said.
Looking at game styles, whilst there is knowledge of the playing group, there will be a focus on what his squad can achieve.
"It will be more stifling their [Ararat's] influence. We've still got to concentrate on how we play the game and what I want to do with my group," Walder said.
For Rats co-coach Tom Mills, the focus will also be on what his side can control.
"Going into the game, Warrack has a lot of new players, too, so they're a bit unknown as well. It's just focusing on us and getting best prepared for the game," Mills said.
The Tigers' new faces stood out in their first matches.
Key forward Dylan Ridding kicked five of his side's seven goals, whilst midfielder Peter Politis stood out.
For the Roos, its new look forward line will be on display for the first time.
Jackson Calder and Jordan Waite will combine inside the forward 50, while former AFL-listed player Andrew Moore will add another dimension to the midfield.
I think he would go close to being the best player in the league," Roos coach Landt said in the pre-season.
However, with a focus on its defensive structure, the key match-ups could be in Dimboola's defensive 50.
It will be a special day at Central Park as Stawell celebrates the club's 150th anniversary.
On the the field it shapes up to be a mouth-watering clash with both sides coming off wins in round one.
Stawell is perhaps the surprise packet so far (albeit with a small sample size) after comfortable wins over the Rats and Saints.
Cody Driscoll has kicked four goals in each of his first two games since his return to the Warriors, whilst Ben Davis has also impressed with his defensive efforts inside the forward 50.
In defence, Jackson Dark remains the key lockdown defender.
It was a new-look Burras outfit that defeated Nhill in round one.
In what senior coach Gareth Hose described as "essentially a new recruit", Oscar Gawith went forward and kicked two goals at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Gawith spent most of the 2023 season with the GWV Rebels and Vic Country in key defence and, at one stage, matched up on eventual number three AFL national draft selection Jed Walter.
Ben and Tim McIntyre also impressed in their return to the club.
