The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Poolwerx, Horsham Living thriving in their new shared Darlot St location

John Hall
By John Hall
April 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Horsham business owner Gary Howden is celebrating the successful move of his two businesses, Poolwerx and Living, to their new location at 58 Darlot Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.