Poolwerx, Horsham Living thriving in their new shared Darlot St location

Horsham business owner Gary Howden is celebrating the successful move of his two businesses, Poolwerx and Living, to their new location at 58 Darlot Street.
Mr Howden said since the move, business has been 'unbelievably good' as the community has reacted to the change.
"The traffic here is incredible, and the reaction when people walk in is wow," said Mr Howden.
"What we've been aiming for is to provide something a little bit different to what Horsham was used to.
"Getting a Wimmera guy to do the design and be able to understand what country people need, it's been really good."
Mr Howden did admit the process of moving his businesses did pose a significant challenge.
"We had to close for five weeks," said Mr Howden.
"That hurt financially, we had to let someone go because of that situation.
"So its been tough."
A big benefit a the move is bringing his businesses to the same location, something made possible when Mr Howden bought the 58 Darlot Street facility.
Prior to opening in the new location, Mr Howden was operating his Poolwerx and Living businesses from two separate locations in Horsham.
Mr Howden, a Poolwerx franchisee, works with his daughter Grace Dixon and son-in-law James Dixon to operate the two businesses.
He credits the idea to open a Poolwerx in Horsham to Mr Dixon.
"Its my building, their business," he said.
"Grace manages the show, she's well versed, and she's doing a great job."
Once a Telstra store owner, Mr Howden sold his five telco stores to finance the opening of his first Poolwerx franchise in Bendigo.
"That's where the journey started," said Mr Howden.
"It's a franchise and so we were able to crank the franchise up.
"Because I'd already built a brand new store in Bendigo, [Poolwerx] were keen for me to do a store in Horsham, and I was struggling to do that until we found this site."
Looking ahead, Mr Howden plans to see his businesses evolve in the future, particularly with the 'Living' brand, with an eye on expanding into barbecues.
"It's an unknown to a certain degree," said Mr Howden.
"At the moment the focus is on the outdoor furniture, heating and then we'll see where that takes us after that."
